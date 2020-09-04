Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala approaches High Court

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala has taken his freedom bid to the High Court for bail appeal after he was denied freedom by the lower court on Thursday.

Sikhala, who is accused of inciting public violence, was denied bail by Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube who ruled that he was a flight risk.

The magistrate said Sikhala had been playing hide and seek with the police as he knew he was wanted by the cops, but did not surrender himself, only to be arrested at a house in Tynwald where he was allegedly hiding in a ceiling and had not been found at his Chitungwiza residence.

In the bail appeal, Sikhala, through his lawyers, argued that the magistrate grossly erred and misdirected himself in denying him bail.

"The finding by the court a quo that appellant went into hiding for some time before he could be arrested is inconsistent with established evidence in that no evidence was adduced by the State of any effort to contact appellant for him to surrender himself to the police at any stage.

"No evidence was adduced by the State that they made it public that they wanted the appellant in connection with any offence," the lawyers argued.

They further stated that the police press statement on July 27 does not state the offence which he was wanted for hence no basis to surrender himself to the police.

"Even then, there is nothing ex facie the press statement that appellant was sought in connection with the commission of any offence. Instead, he was being sought on account of being an activist which in itself is not an offence. No legal obligation arises for one to surrender self to the police merely on account of being labelled an activist by the police," they argued.

Sikhala had disputed hiding in the ceiling because of his big frame, but the court said there was no reason to believe the arresting officer Collin Makore would lie against him as it has been shown that good relations existed between the two.

He also claimed to have gone to Tynwald to collect his wife, which the court said could not be accepted as he was found hiding.

In the bail appeal filed at the High Court, his lawyers argued that Sikhala was entitled to freedom of movement and it was, therefore, neither here nor there that he was arrested in Tynwald.

Sikhala said he is prepared to deposit $15 000 as bail and also to reside at his St Mary's home until the matter is finalised.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

1 min ago | 1 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe, a year on

7 mins ago | 5 Views

The Dialogue

6 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Mugabe death anniversary

8 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Khupe plot thickens

11 hrs ago | 5644 Views

Zimbabwe threatens to expel US envoy

11 hrs ago | 5363 Views

Court bid to stop Zimpapers 'bias'

11 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Striking doctors, nurses receive threatening calls

11 hrs ago | 2951 Views

Chidyausiku pension row settled

11 hrs ago | 2952 Views

A year after Mugabe's death

11 hrs ago | 1254 Views

MDC-T has to put voters first

11 hrs ago | 1233 Views

White farmers compensation gets murkier

11 hrs ago | 1235 Views

US media has become the true opposition

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to fill gaps in compensation debate

11 hrs ago | 218 Views

Blow for Warriors

11 hrs ago | 538 Views

Bulawayo power outage: Woman electrocuted while relieving self

11 hrs ago | 884 Views

Work on Hwange power project at 60%

11 hrs ago | 260 Views

Highlanders legend Luphahla dies

11 hrs ago | 965 Views

US and its Allies barking up the wrong tree

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

BCC finally awards parking management system tender

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Exclusive Zupco buses for teachers, pupils

11 hrs ago | 993 Views

Honouring the war spirit

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF ministerial briefings continue

11 hrs ago | 193 Views

Losing MDC-T councillors plot Mafume ouster

11 hrs ago | 1532 Views

'Bomb' explodes kills Nyamandlovu children

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Soldier shot dead, another injured

12 hrs ago | 1385 Views

War vets back Mnangagwa over land

12 hrs ago | 1917 Views

WATCH: Two soldiers disarmed, shot by 'civilians' in Chivhu

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Grade 7 exams to begin on December 1

12 hrs ago | 460 Views

ANC delegation expected in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 799 Views

Gwanda councillors and Mayor fully behind Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 634 Views

'I won 2018 elections, there is no crisis' insists Mnangagwa - rigged hence existential crisis

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

The Truth about Jesus on Believers and Church of Today

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Zimbabwe will have 5 000 MW capacity (2.5X present) by 2023' boasted Mnangagwa - buying time to rig 2023 elections

12 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabweans arise and claim your destiny

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa invites Chamisa for talks

24 hrs ago | 19637 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days