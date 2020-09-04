Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former cabinet minister Patrick Zhuwao has revealed he once told then Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga not to put his faith in Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he described as "unelectable".

Zimbabwe's military has been embedded in Zanu-PF politics to a point of determining who among the lords leading party factions was going to succeed then President Robert Mugabe.

Likewise, Chiwenga once tried to convince Zhuwao to support then Vice President Mnangagwa's succession ambitions.

But Zhuwao said he was honest enough with the then military boss that the man he so much put faith in did not have enough charisma to win an election, let alone lead a country successfully.

Zhuwao, nephew to Mugabe, was speaking to South African media during a discussion to mark exactly one year since the former Zimbabwe strongman's death.

"I also remember trying to explain to General Chiwenga (now vice president) when he was trying to get me to support Emmerson Mnangagwa to be President," Zhuwao said.

"I said to General Chiwenga, ‘no General, this man is unelectable. He does not have the capacity to deal with people, he does not have the intellect to be able to lead the country'.

"The General said, ‘okay fine, we will see what we can do' and they then recognised that Emmerson Mnangagwa was unelectable but because of their entitlement mantra, they decided that the elections are not necessary."

Zhuwao added, "And we can see that with the examples that I gave you, we can see how the democratic process is now being undermined significantly."

The former youth minister said his comments were far from any sour grapes towards the now State leader but was being vindicated by the country's sorry state of affairs under the incumbent.

"Goodness gracious me! I am absolutely enjoying lecturing at Wits (university), I am absolutely enjoying supervising my MBA students, I am absolutely enjoying watching and actually realising that oh my God, I managed to dodge a bullet. I am not part of the that regime."

"I was in cabinet for two years. Emmerson Mnangagwa was in cabinet and parliament for 40 years.

"The fact that I was in cabinet for two years and Emmerson Mnangagwa was in cabinet for 40 years meant that his voice was significant to President Mugabe. Mine was a significant fraction than that of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"And I think you can't fault him President Robert Mugabe for having a little bit of faith in some of the colleagues that he had been with from the 1960s."

Zhuwao was among a crop of younger Zanu-PF politicians who fronted a fierce campaign to steer the party away from an incorrigibly liberation war-centred approach that entailed the continued appointment of ex-combatants to leadership posts.

War veterans and the military were strongly behind Mnangagwa taking over, a situation that led to a 2017 coup on Mugabe, who had apparently dumped his militant support base for a new set of potential successors.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

3 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

3 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

4 hrs ago | 3276 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

4 hrs ago | 3886 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

4 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

4 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

4 hrs ago | 1396 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

4 hrs ago | 570 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

New normal in schools

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

4 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2860 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

14 hrs ago | 5714 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

14 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

14 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Mugabe, a year on

15 hrs ago | 631 Views

The Dialogue

20 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe death anniversary

22 hrs ago | 2313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days