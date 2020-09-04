Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A YEAR ago this week, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa strained credulity when he declared in a Bloomberg TV interview, "We have rejoined the family of nations."

The international community was already losing patience with his inability to deliver economic reforms, and Zimbabweans were complaining of a steady erosion of the political freedoms that had come with the 2017 military-led ouster of the dictator Robert Mugabe.

Indeed, in some respects the new president, who revelled in the nom de guerre "the Crocodile," was proving worse than his former boss.

The flickering hopes for a new Zimbabwe have now been extinguished. Mnangagwa, cracking down on dissent at home and waving off criticism from abroad, is practically indistinguishable from Mugabe. And the "family of nations" is letting its dissatisfaction be known.

In an unusually blunt joint statement last week, the governments of the United States, Britain and five other European nations, said Mnangagwa's administration was using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to restrict citizens' freedoms. It was neglecting corruption and failing to prosecute those responsible for humanrights violations.

"The Zimbabwean people have the right to engage in dialogue to build a better future for their country," the statement said. "But the necessary discussions have so far been hindered by unhelpful rhetoric and blame assigned to several groups."

The statement came days after the arrests of the investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume, ahead of planned anti-corruption protests. They were accused of "incitement to participate in public violence."

The US embassy in Harare tweeted that the government was prosecuting Chin'ono and other activists "instead of the culprits" responsible for the corruption.

The Mnangagwa administration has accused US ambassador Brian Nichols of "casting aspersions on the Zimbabwe government and dabbling in local politics." It's a far cry from last fall when the president asserted on Bloomberg TV that relations were the best they'd been in decades.

It isn't just Western nations that are raising red flags about the deterioration in Zimbabwe. Neighbouring South Africa has expressed alarm at reports of human rights violations. President Cyril Ramaphosa sent special envoys to Harare last month, offering to help Mnangagwa address his challenges. They were told there was nothing to discuss, and that they had no business interfering in Zimbabwean politics.

But even as Mnangagwa tries to keep the world at bay, Zimbabwe's economy desperately needs an international intervention. Food and fuel scarcities are chronic, and power and water shortages have worsened. Last year's drought, the worst in a generation, left deep scars.

The Zimbabwean dollar, reintroduced last summer after a 10-year hiatus, is in serious trouble. In another echo of the Mugabe era, annual inflation in Zimbabwe accelerated to 837,53% in July.

The Crocodile, meanwhile, has talked up US$27 billion in planned investments, in everything from platinum mines, steel mills and hydropower dams to abattoirs. The government has proposed to issue a 30-year bond in international markets to raise US$3,5 billion to compensate white farmers evicted from their land by Mugabe two decades ago.

But these are pipe dreams. Foreign investors and lenders are not buying Mnangagwa's claim that "Zimbabwe is open for business." The country has defaulted on its loans since 1991, and currently owes nearly US$8 billion to financial institutions, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's pleas for debt relief have been rebuffed by multilateral lenders. The Paris Club, which includes several creditor nations and is owed US$3,26 billion, said Zimbabwe must first improve its human rights record and pay outstanding arrears.

Without international support, Zimbabwe's top treasury official has warned, there is little hope of reviving the economy and containing inflation. But Harare is in such a bad spot that Zimbabwe has even been denied a share of the US$50 billion pot that the International Monetary Fund made available to help low-income and emerging economies soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. Ncube has been able to raise just US$200 million from donors and governments.

But Mnangagwa is unwilling to undertake the political reforms necessary to secure assistance from the international community. He has shown little appetite for taking on those who benefit most from the institutionalised corruption of the Mugabe years — including his political allies and the military leadership that helped him secure the presidency.

He remains in fear of being toppled, as his predecessor was, in a military coup. His deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, is the former chief of the armed forces.

The Crocodile had been hoping the "family of nations" would fatten the proverbial calf for the returning prodigal. But the family has made its terms clear. Mnangagwa cannot sit at the table before first cleaning his hands.



Source - bloomberg

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

3 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

3 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

4 hrs ago | 3276 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

4 hrs ago | 3886 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

4 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

4 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

4 hrs ago | 1396 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

New normal in schools

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

4 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2860 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

14 hrs ago | 5714 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

14 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

14 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Mugabe, a year on

15 hrs ago | 631 Views

The Dialogue

20 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe death anniversary

22 hrs ago | 2313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days