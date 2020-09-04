Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TRANSACTIONS are increasingly occurring in United States Dollars which means that households that earn incomes in the Zimbabwe dollar including most poor households, will find it increasingly unaffordable to buy food, a new report has shown.

Due to a depreciating and highly volatile local unit, more businesses are opting for the US dollar as the base currency in pricing their goods and services since it is stable.

This phenomenon is occurring due to "Gresham's Law", a monetary principle stating that "bad money drives out good money" with the former in this case being the Zimbabwe dollar .

However, this phenomenon has spelt trouble for households as most earn their wages in local currency and as such are unable to afford goods sold in US dollars.

"In early 2020, before the pandemic, Zimbabwe was already facing concurrent shocks of consecutive droughts and a deteriorating macro-economy. Due primarily to persistent foreign currency shortages, the ZWL continues to depreciate," FewsNet, the food security arm of USAid revealed in a new report released last week.

"For nearly a year, Zimbabwe has had the second-highest annual inflation rate globally, at 838% in July 2020. These economic pressures, alongside poor maize production, estimated at nearly 40% below average in 2019 and 30% below average in 2020 and the subsequent higher than normal import requirement for maize, are exerting consistent upward pressure on staple food prices.

"Transactions are increasingly occurring in US dollars, which means that households that earn incomes in ZWL, including most poor households, find it increasingly unaffordable to buy food. Overall, the cost of a minimum food basket and non-food expenditures, as depicted by the food poverty datum line and total consumption poverty line, continues to rise, while available information indicates poor household's income is failing to keep pace."

A FewsNet report under review titled Covid-19 Added to Consecutive Droughts and Economic Shocks in Zimbabwe Drives High Assistance Needs paints a dire situation for families.

While business has since embraced the greenback upon its return to the market in March, disposable incomes in Zimbabwe is shrinking leaving families unable to afford these US-denominated prices.

This is because workers are earning between $1 500 and $5 000 monthly, on average, with the latter amount factoring in increases some companies have implemented to cushion workers.

These wages translate to between US$18 and US$50 monthly showing that even if salaries were in US dollars the amounts would still be insignificant given the increases in the food poverty datum and total consumption poverty lines.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, the food poverty datum and total consumption poverty lines stood at nearly $7 000 and $16 000, respectively, as at July.

Furthermore, amid the US dollar pricing, the minimum wage is still $2 500 meaning families are unable to keep up even with goods priced in the local unit let alone US dollar pricing.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya has since explained the US dollar pricing as "semi-redollarisation".

Labour unions across the country have started striking for US dollar-denominated wages to meet rising prices in the local unit.

FewsNet also warned that COVID-19 measures had exacerbated livelihoods for urban and rural households.

These measures include border closures, restrictions on non-essential businesses, curfews, shortened business hours, and general limitations on population movements.

"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian food assistance needs in Zimbabwe in 2020 were already significantly higher than usual due to consecutive years of drought and poor and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions," FewsNet said.

"COVID-19 and measures to prevent the spread of the disease have further reduced urban and rural poor households' already limited income earning potential. Depressed income, coupled with extremely high food prices, is restricting poor households' capacity to access sufficient food, most notably among market dependent poor households in deficit-producing agricultural areas and urban centres."

FewsNet anticipates the population will urgently need humanitarian food assistance through the January to March 2021 peak season.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

3 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

3 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 2815 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

4 hrs ago | 3478 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

4 hrs ago | 4100 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

4 hrs ago | 2740 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

4 hrs ago | 811 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

4 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

4 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

4 hrs ago | 1524 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

4 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

New normal in schools

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

4 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2886 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

15 hrs ago | 5777 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

15 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

15 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

15 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mugabe, a year on

15 hrs ago | 637 Views

The Dialogue

21 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Mugabe death anniversary

23 hrs ago | 2321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days