Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party has announced that district co-ordinating committee (DCC) members will be chosen by way of secret ballot as the revolutionary party moves a gear up with its restructuring exercise despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting (PCC) held in Marondera on Saturday, acting party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said those interested in taking up positions in the DCCs would be elected through a secret ballot with the elections already underway.

"According to the national commissar, the DCCs will have a structure similar to that of a province, but in this case, there will be no positions for deputies," he said.

"But it now has a secretary for war veterans. Those who are going to be members of the DCCs will be chosen in their respective administrative districts by way of secret ballot."

He added: "Because of COVID-19, we are not allowed to gather, so the political commissar will make sure that a total of 50 members gather at district level and conduct the elections. The votes will be counted there and come up with a winner."

The DCCs were disbanded in 2012 by the late President Robert Mugabe-led leadership as a way to thwarting factionalism that had torn the party apart.

After taking over the reins, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the return of the DCCs as a way of restructuring the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Chinamasa added that a DCC candidate was expected to contest only for a single position.

"Let me make this clear, the national political commissar is of the view that, in the past, for example, if one loses the chairmanship post, he or she would contest for the deputy or any other post. However, it is no longer the case. If you fail to make it, you won't be allowed to contest for another post," he said.

The PCC meeting was attended by Zanu-PF bigwigs and Cabinet ministers among them Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza, Industry and Commerce minister Sekai Nzenza and war veterans spokesperson Douglas Mahiya.

Source - newsday

