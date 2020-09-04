New promotion criterion riles police officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

A NEW proposed method of promoting police officers during the COVID-19 pandemic has riled the law enforcement agents, with junior officers alleging the system was susceptible to abuse and corruption, thereby compromising the security of the country.In previous years, police officers from across the country would sit for examinations that were conducted by the national command. Section 9 of the Police Act was also used to promote hard workers who were not capable of writing and passing examinations.But a document in the possession of NewsDay shows that this year, the officer commanding a district will make selections.A feedback notice following a workshop at provincial headquarters on Wednesday stated that "due to coronavirus restrictions", this year's promotions would be based on suitability reports and successful candidates would be chosen by a selection committee which would have been constituted by the officer commanding a district.It said since the ranks were limited, the committee would complete suitability reports based on merit, "so there are sections which are going to be considered so as to fill in available vacancies".The notice further read that each rank would be contested for by three members, "which means if one sergeant is needed at Provost (provincial officer commanding a post, that is a sergeant or assistant inspector), three constables are going to contest for such rank".When completing the suitability reports, the selection committee will consider length of service, "that is four years of service from constable to sergeant", professional qualifications, commendation of good work and liberation credentials.Marking of suitability will be done at district level; that is for assistant inspector rank and below.The notice further read that results will be released on or before October 31.Some junior ranking officers felt the new method of promotion would be open to abuse by seniors, whom they alleged would transfer suitable candidates to other stations so that their relatives get unfair advantage."The new process will also violate a number of procedures in the force; for instance that an officer should not spend more than five years at one station. This means those nearing five years at one station, if promoted, will spend another five years at the same station under a new rank, thereby violating the Police Act," a serving member said."Already, people have stopped going to work. Let those getting promoted do all the dirty work. We have been working hard even under difficult circumstances, but some people are now getting it easy. Besides, those in powerful positions will place their relatives and friends at a vantage point," another junior officer said.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for a comment.