Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FARM workers rendered jobless during the chaotic land reform programme after government forcibly grabbed farms from their employers, mainly white commercial farmers, have accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of ignoring them in the compensation exercise.

Government in July signed a Global Compensation Agreement with the white former farmers which will see Zimbabwe cough out more than US$3,5 billion to pay for the developments they made on the farms.

Government has also committed to compensate black farmers and those white farmers whose land was secured under the Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement.

But the former farm workers told NewsDay that they were upset that government had prioritised "pleasing the former farmers" while ignoring compensating them for loss of livelihood, as required by the law.

Progressive Agriculture and Allied Industries Workers' Union of Zimbabwe leader Raymond Sixpence said they would soon approach Mnangagwa and possibly the High Court challenging the move to compensate the former commercial farmers first before the workers.

"We are going to approach the President, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Finance, the Minister of Agriculture and the Commercial Farmers Union because they know what is happening," Sixpence said.

"Even if it means we have to go to the High Court to block it, we will, because what the government has done is against Statutory Instrument 6 of 2002.

"We wrote to Ncube and (the late Agriculture Minister Perrance) Shiri, but they ignored us. We wrote to them when this issue was raised initially. In terms of the law, no farm owner should be compensated before the farm workers are compensated."

He added: "The farmers left in a huff without paying the workers and there are more than 100 000 of them. Government ignored us. It is a concern to us because no one is talking about them.

"The farm owners are only worried about production and the workers are getting peanuts, only $2 100 (less than US$20) and all they are worried about is giving billions to the white former commercial farmers."

One of the workers, Mukodzo Mukito of Glensla Farm in Marondera, said they were yet to receive compensation after losing their jobs during the land reform programme and was hoping government would compensate them.

Tom Banda, of Torero Flowers owned by the Toure family, echoed similar sentiments, saying: "We were hoping for compensation, but were surprised to hear that we had been sidelined. We can only hope the government will address our issues."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

3 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

4 hrs ago | 3275 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

4 hrs ago | 3885 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

4 hrs ago | 2585 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

4 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

4 hrs ago | 1395 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

4 hrs ago | 570 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

New normal in schools

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

4 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2860 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

14 hrs ago | 5714 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

14 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

14 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Mugabe, a year on

15 hrs ago | 631 Views

The Dialogue

20 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe death anniversary

22 hrs ago | 2313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days