PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

by Staff reporter

THE two suspects in a shooting incident that took place in Chivhu, 140km south of Harare along the Harare-Masvingo Highway, resulting in the death of a soldier and another badly injured, were yesterday killed in a joint operation by the police and military.The duo was gunned down after a shoot-out between the police and the Zimbabwe National Army officers at Waterbury Farm, where they were hiding after walking for about 15km from Chivhu town along the ChivhuGutu Highway.According to police, the suspects opened fire as soon as they discovered the security team was closing in on them.The police fired back and managed to gun down the two, who were pronounced dead on arrival at Chivhu General Hospital.The incident happened after police reacted to information from the public and hunted down the two suspects who killed Lance Corporal Lorance Mupanganyama and injured Corporal Peter Zvirevo when they shot inside a small makeshift Chicken Inn Police Base in central Chivhu, Mashonaland East province, on Saturday.