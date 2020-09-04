Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ANU-PF politburo member Patrick Chinamasa yesterday said the Cabinet must answer to the ruling party, and threatened they would fire ministers that do not file reports with the secretariat, igniting an old age debate about the separation between government and Zanu-PF.

The line between the party and government has been blurred for much of Zanu-PF's four-decade-old rule, but analysts say the old guard, overlooked for ministerial posts in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new dispensation, wanted more say in State affairs.

At the start of his "second republic", Mnangagwa moved a number of senior party officials from ministerial positions to Zanu-PF headquarters and kept their ministerial perks intact.

These include Chinamasa, Obert Mpofu, David Parirenyatwa and Simon Khaya Moyo, among others. But now with very little say in how the economy is run, the former ministers have been lobbying for the party to have more say in government affairs.

Chinamasa, who is also the ruling party's acting spokesperson, told a provincial co-ordinating committee meet-ing (PCC) in Mashonaland East that because Zanu-PF was the party that sponsored the ministers into government, then its interest should be served by anyone appointed by it. Power, Chinamasa argued, resided at Zanu-PF headquarters and the party would not hesitate to pull the plug on anyone who does not conform to its dictates.

"I want to thank the ministers who came here, because these are our ministers in Zanu-PF. They should serve Zanu-PF interests not their own, but Zanu-PF," he said.

"All the programmes that they are doing, be it fixing the roads and any other works, these are programmes driven by Zanu-PF."

Chinamasa's utterances came at a time Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Lands minister Anxious Masuka last week came under fire over a statement they jointly issued, which most people said was ultra vires the ruling party's position on land compensation.

The two had to hold a second Press briefing in a week to defend their position that government would compensate indigenous and white farmers whose land was seized during the land reform programme yet it fell under the Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement.

They claimed that their move was not tantamount to reversal of the land reform programme.

Chinamasa was forced to also hold a Press conference to support the duo before Mnangagwa also backed them while addressing members of the Political Actors Dialogue on Friday.

The former Finance minister said all government programmes which were funded by all Zimbabweans through tax collections, regardless of political affiliation, should be credited to his party.

"There should be no programme done by government that should be done without Zanu-PF being given credit and being at the forefront," Chinamasa said.

"We don't want to hear that you are commissioning a road, yet Zanu-PF does not know when we are the ones who sent you; we are going to construct a dam, then you proceed to build a dam without informing the party.

"It is the party that should get credit for all the work that you do in government, us as Zanu-PF."

He added: "If you behave and act in that manner, we will not have any problems. All ministers in government should not forget that we sent them there, and we are watching if you are toeing the line of the party. If we see that you are pulling in your own direction, we know what to do."

At a time the market has self-dollarised, Chinamasa said the local currency remained central to reviving the economy, blasting those demanding to be paid in United States dollars ahead of the weak local currency.

"No country can prosper without its own currency. You will not achieve anything by using other people's currencies, because if you have your own money, you are the ones who print it, and control how to balance money supply," he said.

Chinamasa, who was accompanied by Ncube, praised the latter for reintroducing the local currency, saying he (Chinamasa) had failed to make the bold move when he was in the same portfolio.

He, however, conceded that the economy had dollarised, calling it a problem that Ncube should fix.

"Doctors are charging in US dollars, vendors are charging in US dollars, it has made life difficult for people. This should be fixed," Chinamasa said.

"I have a relative who wanted to visit an optician, to remove a cataract from one eye. They were charging US$800. That needs to be fixed."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

3 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 2673 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

4 hrs ago | 3885 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

4 hrs ago | 2585 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

4 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

4 hrs ago | 1394 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

4 hrs ago | 570 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

New normal in schools

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

4 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2860 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

14 hrs ago | 5714 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

14 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

14 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Mugabe, a year on

15 hrs ago | 631 Views

The Dialogue

20 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe death anniversary

22 hrs ago | 2313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days