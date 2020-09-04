Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-United States branch of the Thokozani Khupe-led opposition has accused party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora of being a "warlord" in charge of a violent militia in a bid to personalise the movement to fight alleged opponents.

In a letter addressed to Mwonzora and party leadership dated August 31, MDC-USA secretary Andrew Chaponda said the Khupe-led MDC T was "anaemic" as indiscipline, violence and tribalism rock the opposition party.

Chaponda's letter reveals that the MDC-USA branch provided funds for the upkeep of youth that participated in the take-over of Harvest House offices in Harare from the MDC Alliance.

The youth have, however, been turned into "marauding vigilantes" in the party's factional fights, the letter adds, as Chaponda called for their urgent demobilisation as agreed by the party.

"No one is safe from these marauding vigilantes, including members of the standing committee. It is time for them to go," part of Chiponda's letter read.

"As you are aware, the SC [Standing Committee] has already recommended that they be demobilised, receive their token of appreciation and turn over guard duties to a professional private security firm."

He added: "Again, as leader of administration and beneficiary of continued occupation, you have failed to implement SC resolutions and leave us wondering whether you are now a warlord in charge of a militia."

Party chairperson Morgen Komichi and his deputy elias Mudzuri were also copied.

The MDC-USA branch accused Mwonzora of not only personalising the opposition party, but selectively implementing party resolutions.

"It is prudent that the membership knows in writing, that you have unilaterally and selectively decided to personalise the National Council resolutions in unbeknownst by and in defiance of the members' wishes," Chaponda wrote.

Chaponda cited as an example the failure by Mwonzora to recall Lynette Karenyi-Kore (Proportional representation MP), Theresa Makone and Phyllis Ndlovu as suggested by the provincial structures.

"You have also been playing footsie with the recall process. You removed their names from the list without explanation. This trio still needs to be recalled as demanded by their provinces and without further delay. Your office exists to serve the membership, not the other way round."

The MDC-USA branch also raised concern over Mwonzora's failure to stamp out rampant tribalism, particularly the one targeted at Khupe that appears to "be a popular pastime of your (Mwonzora) supporters."

"You have tried to distance yourself from their remarks, but failure to take concrete steps, including suspension and disciplinary hearings, does not fit the abhorrent and so primitive utterances," Chaponda argued.

"As head of party administration, it is your responsibility to instil discipline on errant members, let alone party employees promoting tribalism to advance your candidacy."

Mwonzora was not answering his mobile phone despite repeated efforts. Khupe's spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni yesterday said the matter was up for discussion during the party's standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

"We have a SC meeting next weekend, but before the matter is discussed, I cannot comment. I will comment once the matter has been dealt with," Phugeni said in a telephone interview.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

3 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

4 hrs ago | 3275 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

4 hrs ago | 3885 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

4 hrs ago | 2585 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

4 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

4 hrs ago | 1394 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

4 hrs ago | 570 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

New normal in schools

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

4 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2860 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

14 hrs ago | 5713 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

14 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

14 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Mugabe, a year on

15 hrs ago | 631 Views

The Dialogue

20 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mugabe death anniversary

22 hrs ago | 2313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days