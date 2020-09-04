Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kachasu kills Glendale man

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
An imbiber died after consuming too much of illicit beer Kachasu yesterday in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province.

Zivanai Bakasa (30) was found dead at their Plymouth farm Glendale by his sister Sarah Bakasa.

Sarah told her brother Simbarashe who then filed a police report.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

Allegations are that he took a lot of kachasu before eating.

Police warned people to shun illicit beer.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

29 mins ago | 39 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

35 mins ago | 48 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe lacking visionary leaders

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

'Ramaphosa must promote honest critique of Zanu PF's democratic deficits' - too compromised even for that

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

8 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

8 hrs ago | 4979 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

9 hrs ago | 4796 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

9 hrs ago | 5958 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

9 hrs ago | 7106 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

9 hrs ago | 4604 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

9 hrs ago | 1407 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

9 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

9 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

9 hrs ago | 3489 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

9 hrs ago | 3783 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

9 hrs ago | 409 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

9 hrs ago | 846 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

9 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

9 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

9 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

9 hrs ago | 323 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

9 hrs ago | 1208 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

New normal in schools

9 hrs ago | 943 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

9 hrs ago | 3114 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

9 hrs ago | 3277 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3282 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

19 hrs ago | 6756 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

19 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

19 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

19 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

19 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Mugabe, a year on

19 hrs ago | 759 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days