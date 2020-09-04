Kachasu kills Glendale man

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

An imbiber died after consuming too much of illicit beer Kachasu yesterday in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province.Zivanai Bakasa (30) was found dead at their Plymouth farm Glendale by his sister Sarah Bakasa.Sarah told her brother Simbarashe who then filed a police report.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.Allegations are that he took a lot of kachasu before eating.Police warned people to shun illicit beer.