South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

by Staff reporter

Controversy continues to surround the Beitbridge Border fence.After conducting an in-loco inspection of the R37-million fence along the SA-Zimbabwe border, three separate Parliamentary Portfolio Committees say the fence is not fit for purpose.The committees say the fence was wasteful expenditure, and substandard materials were used.They say the secondary fence, which was built 37 years ago, is in better physical condition.They are now calling for the SIU to investigate and initiate a process to recover money lost.Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia De Lille, who issued the directive to appoint a service provider, said last month she would be the first to subject herself to Parliament to be held accountable over the tender.