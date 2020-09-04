Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF in a countrywide tour to clarify land compensation agreement

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party has embarked on a countrywide tour to clarify the correct position regarding the land issue.

Following the signing of the Global Compensation Agreement on the 29th of July, there has been a deliberate misinterpretation by the country's detractors saying the deal is meant to reverse the land reform programme.

The government has since clarified the correct position, with the ruling ZANU-PF also playing its part with a nationwide tour meant to ensure the message cascades to the grassroots.

In his address in Harare this Sunday, Politburo member Dr Joram Gumbo explained the categories entitled to compensation.

"Our party members are out in all the country's provinces where they are ironing all the issues which are being misinterpreted. There are categories of people who should benefit.

"The former farmers who fall in this category can apply to the Ministry of Lands and if the situation does not allow can be issued somewhere and the compensation is for improvements made.

"Section 295 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which was adopted in 2013 provides only for two categories that will receive compensation for both the land and compensation. 1. Indigenous Black African Zimbabweans whose land was acquired by the state. 2. Any person whose Agricultural land was protected by Bilateral investment Protection and Protection and Promotion Agreements. For the avoidance of doubt, these categories are only entitled to benefits."

Dr Gumbo also said it is mischievous for the country's detractors to claim that the new dispensation is reversing the land reform programme.

Also present was Mashonaland Central Minister of State, Monica Mavhunga who explained how devolution funds are cushioning marginalised communities.

"We want to take this opportunity to highlight that the government has already started disbursing devolution funds that are helping in the construction of schools and roads."

In Bulawayo the party' Secretary for Legal Affairs, Paul Mangwana explained the land issue and the compensation deed agreement signed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The compensation deed by the president is not a reversal of the land reform but it puts to closure the land issue in that all the outstanding issues are being attended to and this will then allow the country to focus on other issues because this is a constitutional obligation which has been affecting the inflow of investments as investors were fearing that government does not honour its commitments. Now investment is expected to flow because the government stands by its laws."

In Masvingo, ZANU-PF Politburo member July Moyo explained to the party leadership the tenets of the land compensation deed, assuring them that there is no going back on land reform.

"Our agrarian revolution is unstoppable. Our economy that is based on agriculture is now unstoppable."

A delegation from the ZANU-PF politburo graced the Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting this Saturday where ZANU-PF Secretary for Science and Technology Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa spoke on the land reform programme saying it is irreversible as it forms the basis of the liberation struggle.

"We have seen our detractors on various social media platforms trying to sell us a dummy that the new dispensation is up trying to reverse the land reform programme. Let me point out that this is by far a figment of the imagination of our detractors. The land reform programme is here to stay and I am sure that our responsible ministers have since issued statements to that effect."

The move by the ruling party seeks to clarify the correct position regarding the land issue after claims that the second republic was reversing the land reform programme by giving land back to former white farmers.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

6 mins ago | 4 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Kachasu kills Glendale man

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe lacking visionary leaders

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

'Ramaphosa must promote honest critique of Zanu PF's democratic deficits' - too compromised even for that

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

7 hrs ago | 3037 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

7 hrs ago | 4797 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

8 hrs ago | 4673 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

8 hrs ago | 5806 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

8 hrs ago | 6818 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

8 hrs ago | 4467 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

8 hrs ago | 1373 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

8 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

8 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

8 hrs ago | 3342 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

8 hrs ago | 3564 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 671 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

8 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

8 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

8 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

8 hrs ago | 1166 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 289 Views

New normal in schools

8 hrs ago | 908 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

8 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

8 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3238 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

19 hrs ago | 6664 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

19 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

19 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

19 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

19 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Mugabe, a year on

19 hrs ago | 750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days