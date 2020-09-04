Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

by Staff reporter
The ruling Zanu-PF and African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa will this week meet to deliberate on several issues affecting the two sister republics.

The ANC delegation is expected in the country this Tuesday.

This was revealed by Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu when he addressed the Bulawayo party leadership, highlighting that the talks are part of the general dialogue that takes place between the two revolutionary parties.

" Let me confirm that this week we as Zanu-PF will be meeting in Harare with officials from the ANC party of South Africa, they are coming in on Tuesday and on Wednesday we will deliberate on several issues affecting the two nations and this is because our leaders, President Mnangagwa and President Ramaphosa have seen it necessary for the governing parties to do so.

"Remember we were together during the war and that relationship is long-standing so before issues are brought to the government they are first deliberated at a party level so those are the developments."

