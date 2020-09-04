Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sophie Mokoena flouted SABC procurement processes, in hot water?

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
Three top news managers at the SABC are facing numerous charges before disciplinary hearings over irregular expenditure of R2.5m involving a foreign news agency and allegations of poor performance.

Sunday World can reveal that head of TV news Nothando Maseko, head of radio news Sebolelo Ditlhakanyane and the public broadcaster's foreign editor Sophie Mokoena have been exchanging the hot seat to answer to allegations of wrongdoing.

Maseko, Ditlhakanyane and Mokoena all referred enquiries to SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu.

Momodu said: "The SABC can confirm that the individuals have been subjected to disciplinary processes however, we will not share information nor discuss the merits of the disciplinary cases publicly."

So intense is the drama in the SABC news division that Ditlhakanyane allegedly opted to jump ship days before she was set to appear before a disciplinary hearing to answer to allegations of poor performance and failure to act against her colleague who had been identified as the central figure in a forensic report on the irregular news agreement.

A source says Mokoena was allegedly implicated by the report as having assigned stories to a fairly new international news agency, Features Story News (FSN), without a contract.

Her conduct, according to an insider, amounted to irregular expenditure as no contract was in place to justify work done by the agency.

As a result, Mokoena was also facing charges for her failure to adhere to SABC procurement processes when appointing the foreign news agency.

Another charge emanating from the arrangement with FSN against Mokoena also includes negligence, with arguments that Mokoena as a manager should have known that the Public Finance Management Act does not permit for a contract of that value to be signed without going to tender.

However, those close to her have said Mokoena cannot be blamed for sourcing content from FSN, stating that when she took over her new position, all contracts with international news service providers such as AFP and Reuters had expired and there was no legal person to deal with the renewal of the contracts.

"She took a decision to ask all major news agencies to assist the SABC with stories, but they all refused to help without a contract. That's when she approached FSN and as a new news agency, the company agreed to do stories while she was waiting for the legal person to come [and] assist with the contracts," said a source attached to the news division.


Source - SowetanLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

38 mins ago | 63 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

44 mins ago | 90 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Kachasu kills Glendale man

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe lacking visionary leaders

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

'Ramaphosa must promote honest critique of Zanu PF's democratic deficits' - too compromised even for that

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

8 hrs ago | 3172 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

8 hrs ago | 5023 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

9 hrs ago | 4830 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

9 hrs ago | 6021 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

9 hrs ago | 7197 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

9 hrs ago | 4633 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

9 hrs ago | 1416 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

9 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

9 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

9 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

9 hrs ago | 3843 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

9 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 710 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

9 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

9 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

9 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

9 hrs ago | 1223 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

New normal in schools

9 hrs ago | 951 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

9 hrs ago | 3153 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

9 hrs ago | 3309 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

9 hrs ago | 512 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3291 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

19 hrs ago | 6773 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

19 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

19 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

19 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

19 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Mugabe, a year on

19 hrs ago | 767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days