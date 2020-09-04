Latest News Editor's Choice


Dialogue not GNU- ZIST

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago
Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST) director Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo says his organization is not calling for a government of national unity (GNU) but is seeking to find lasting solutions to the country's wide ranging problems and take Zimbabwe's economy off life support.

Addressing journalists in the capital, Muzamhindo said they are making headway as far as bringing Mnangagwa, Chamisa and other stakeholders to a negotiating table is concerned and as a non-partisan organisation they have created platform for different stakeholders to engage in candid discussions that will give despondent Zimbabweans a reason to hope again.

"We have since written to the Government through Information Ministry requesting to meet President Mnangagwa.   We have received a positive response and we are in the process of engaging MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa to find common ground. Our aim is nowhere near GNU because the dialogue is not all about GNU but to find ways of addressing our national problems collectively", he said.

ZIST is currently mobilizing political parties, civic organizations, religious group, academics, diplomatic community and all stakeholders to attend the forthcoming Strategic National Dialogue Forum dialogue to hammer out the current political and economic poser.

University of Zimbabwe senior lecturer, Professor Tsitsi Chataika has given thumps up to ZIST's thrust to foster collective problem-solving, consensus building and interactive decision-making through multi-stakeholder dialogue and believes this the right time for Zimbabweans to embrace a ‘hard talk dialogue'.

"It has become increasingly evident that multi-stakeholder dialogues are critical for social and organisational change and solving complex problems befalling Zimbabwe. Therefore bringing people together to build a shared understanding of a situation by actively listening to each other and then using that shared understanding to create meaning and positive results has become a valuable complementary approach to debate, academic discussions, negotiations, competitive approaches, and this is urgently needed in Zimbabwe", she said.

Platform for Youth Development director and ZIST board chairperson Claris Madhuku also expressed optimism their newly established think tank will resolve the current problems bedeviling the country.

Professor Lincoln thinks inclusive dialogue is the only gateway for Zimbabwean solutions.

"I personally think it (Strategic National Dialogue Forum) is the way to go. Zimbabwe is a mother with so many children who share the same blood. Besides differences in ideology and philosophies, it imperative that the children find each other in the spirit of saving the mother and this is the most important thing that Zimbabwe needs at the moment, he said.

The Strategic National Dialogue Forum which is slated for 27th September this year is a peace-building mechanism aimed at merging stakeholders to identify solutions to the challenges facing Zimbabwe across all sectors, gathering mostly local citizens' views on what should constitute the national dialogue as well as pinpointing key dialogue issues.

zimstrategicthinking@gmail.com

Source - online

