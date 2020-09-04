Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A delegation from South Africa's ruling African National Congress arrives in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, beginning the latest round of attempts by President Cyril Ramaphosa to break the political logjam in Harare.

The delegation led by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is expected to meet with top officials from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF party before engaging his rivals and other interest groups.

Ramaphosa is also expected to shortly dispatch three special envoys whose previous trip to Harare early last month did not go according to plan after Mnangagwa blocked them from meeting his main rival, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa is coming under increasing pressure from a restive population angry over state brutality and an economic collapse that has seen inflation gallop past 800 percent while salaries have stagnated.

On Friday, he maintained that "there is no crisis" in Zimbabwe while accusing his political rivals of seeking his overthrow through unconstitutional means.

"In the wake of the arrest of some elements whose actions sought not only to incite the public to gather against the set rules (of Covid-19)… subversive allegations of a crisis have been made mainly in the social media circles," Mnangagwa told a meeting of the Political Actors Dialogue, a grouping of over a dozen small political party leaders he defeated in 2018.

"I wish to unequivocally state that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe as elections were held in July 2018 and a winner was declared in terms of the country's constitution."

Chamisa does not recognise Mnangagwa's presidency, which has fueled a political paralysis in the country as the 77-year-old Zanu-PF leader seeks to assert his legitimacy while an economic crisis rages in the background.

Last week, Western diplomats in Zimbabwe expressed deep concern over a deteriorating political and economic crisis, and said the government should stop using the Covid-19 pandemic to curtail freedoms.

Heads of mission from the United States, Britain, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Norway and Poland said in a statement that Mnangagwa's initial promises of uniting the country and reforming the economy when he came to power had not been matched by his actions.

"The heads of mission express deep concern with the current political, economic, social and health crisis that Zimbabweans are facing today," the diplomats said.

Mnangagwa's aides have bristled with rage in recent days, rejecting suggestions that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe.

George Charamba, the president's spokesman, even questioned South Africa's decision to get involved in Zimbabwe without the mandate of the regional trade and political bloc, SADC.

"South Africa is no donor State in SADC," Charamba said last week. "If anything, its long apartheid legacy makes its post-1994 subregional role quite problematic for the rest of SADC States…"

Ramaphosa is however determined to defuse tensions in Zimbabwe which he says have led to Zimbabwean economic refugees flooding his country.

Ramaphosa last week said the ANC officials would engage Zimbabwe's political rivals "with the intention to develop a fuller understanding of the situation" in Zimbabwe and "to determine how the government and ANC can assist."

The delegation "must speak to all parties and stakeholders as well", he maintained.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

3 hrs ago | 869 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

4 hrs ago | 1250 Views

COVID-19 vaccine by November

4 hrs ago | 821 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

5 hrs ago | 1470 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

6 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

Kachasu kills Glendale man

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zimbabwe lacking visionary leaders

7 hrs ago | 799 Views

'Ramaphosa must promote honest critique of Zanu PF's democratic deficits' - too compromised even for that

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

12 hrs ago | 3576 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

12 hrs ago | 5547 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 5236 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

13 hrs ago | 7264 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

13 hrs ago | 8404 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

13 hrs ago | 5057 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

13 hrs ago | 1516 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

13 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

13 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

13 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

13 hrs ago | 4347 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

13 hrs ago | 5138 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

13 hrs ago | 456 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

13 hrs ago | 943 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 915 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

13 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

13 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

13 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

13 hrs ago | 385 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

13 hrs ago | 349 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

13 hrs ago | 1741 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

New normal in schools

13 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

13 hrs ago | 3817 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 4513 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

13 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

13 hrs ago | 547 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 3475 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

23 hrs ago | 7282 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

23 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

23 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

23 hrs ago | 3123 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days