Chamisa's MP dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former secretary-general of the MDC faction that was led by Welshman Ncube and Kuwadzana Member of Parliament, Miriam Mushayi has died.

Mushayi was the deputy secretary for policy and research in the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

It is not clear how she died. The MDC Alliance announced her death on Twitter.

Said MDC Alliance, "The MDC Alliance is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of National Standing Committee Member & Kuwadzana MP, Hon Miriam Mushayi. She was a true veteran of the struggle who will be missed dearly."



Source - Byo24News

