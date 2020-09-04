Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana Mirim Mushayi has died.

In a statement on Twitter, MDC Alliance said, "The MDC Alliance is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of National Standing Committee Member & Kuwadzana MP, Hon Miriam Mushayi. She was a true veteran of the struggle who will be missed dearly. Rest in power. Our condolences go out to her family."

Mushayi served as Secretary for Planning in the Welshman Ncube led MDC before the Alliance was formed.

More details relating to her death will be unveiled in due course party officials who spoke tho this reporter said.



Source - Byo24News

