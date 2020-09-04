Mnangagwa issues a chilling warning

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a chilling warning on persons found attacking members of the country's security forces.This follows the gunning down of Lance Corporal Lorance Mupanganyama, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), in Chivhu on Saturday.In a condolence message Monday, Mnangagwa said any attack on members of the security forces would invite the full wrath of the state."Government will not tolerate anyone who attacks, harms or kills any member of the security establishment, let alone disarming and unlawfully taking arms of war in their possession. Any breach of this nature will attract severe punishment," he said in a statement Monday.Mupanganyama died while Corporal Peter Zvirevo was seriously injured after they were shot at by two unidentified men. The two ZNA men were part of security agents enforcing lockdown regulations in Chivhu.The assailants were later waylaid by security forces and killed in a bush close to Gutu in Masvingo province.Another army officer, Corporal Stanalious Chiunye, was injured in the shoot-out with the assailants. Zvirevo and Chiunye are receiving treatment at West End Hospital in Harare."It was with a deep sense of shock and great sadness that I learnt about Chivhu shooting incident, on Saturday afternoon, 5th September 2020, which claimed the life of one serving member of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lance Corporal Lorance Mupanganyama and left the second member, Corporal Peter Zvirevo, with serious gunshot injuries," Mnangagwa said."This cowardly and senseless attack by an assailant on the two soldiers who were enforcing lockdown measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the deadly Coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) at the Police Base near Chivhu Chicken Inn must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all peace-loving Zimbabweans."Mnangagwa also applauded the members of the public who ferried the injured Zvirevo to Chivhu General Hospital."The role played by members of the public at the Chivhu crime scene when they rendered help to the injured soldiers and took them to the nearest health facility, is highly commendable and exemplary."Their actions were a show of great compassion and high respect for the work our soldiers do to ensure national security and a demonstration of the spirit of ubuntu that has come to characterise our great nation," added Mnangagwa.