Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

2 hrs ago
The Zanu-PF politburo member and national political commissar Victor Matemadanda yesterday attacked South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, labelling him a political delinquent.

"This is a revolutionary party. Do you think we should sit down to hear what (EFF leader Julius) Malema wants to tell us what to do?

"Or that we can listen to him as he speaks, the same person fired from ANC for failing to respect party protocol and order? A person that was ruled out of order by his political party now becomes a champion of peace in Zimbabwe, nonsense," he said.

Matemadanda had no kind words for former Botswana President Ian Khama saying he was incapable of talking sense after failing to have a family of his own.

"There is another man who has a crisis of not knowing whether he is black or white, he is in Botswana, but worse, he has never been able to convince just one woman to be his. That is Ian Khama," he charged.

"A man who has never married to say I want to involve myself in the issues of Zimbabwe, when you don't have the courage of telling a woman that you love her. Zimbabwe is above that level of being advised by men who have never married. We have better things to think of and do."

Last week, soon after Ramaphosa announced that he would dispatch another team to Harare, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba attacked the southern African nation, saying it was the least qualified to resolve the "crisis" in Zimbabwe.

Charamba described South Africa as a young democracy whose role in Sadc was questionable due to the continued domination of the Afrikaners in her economic affairs.

