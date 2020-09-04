Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is among African countries that have managed to minimise the impact of Covid-19 and should continue to come up with strategies to ensure that the rate of infection declines, while enforcing the rules that have already shown their effectiveness.

The chairperson of the Covid-19 inter-ministerial task-force, Zanu PF national chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, said despite numerous challenges that bedevilled the health sector, Government was committed to continuing the fight against the pandemic.

"We have been registering a higher rate of recoveries in Zimbabwe and this is encouraging," she said.

"The interventions we are implementing are helping. "If Government had not reacted swiftly, we would have seen a higher number of deaths, but 80 percent are recovering and most of our cases are mild. About three percent are the ones that are critical, but these are also recovering.

"We should, however, not relax, but continue observing the regulations that have been put in place."

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the Government was working on increasing the testing capacity at all health institutions despite the labour shortages being faced.

Front-line staff needed continuous testing, and this would be availed, as well as personal protective equipment to ensure they are safe as they carry out their duties, she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the flaunting of regulations by shebeen operators and pirate taxis needed to be addressed as they might reverse the progress made so far.

"We understand that people are still opening up their bars and shebeens are operating in residential areas," she said.

"Even at funerals, people are not respecting social distancing and we have seen huge numbers of people congregating at such places.

"People are also moving between cities and they are using these mushikashikas and kombis that have resurfaced. People are not following guidelines and this could be a source of new infections. We will need to discuss as a task-force how best we can deal with this."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

9 mins ago | 32 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

1 hr ago | 357 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

2 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

2 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

2 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

2 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 867 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Woman sues Choppies

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

ANC delegation expected today

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Matemadanda attacks Ian Khama for failing to get married

9 hrs ago | 4345 Views

Mnangagwa 'planted' his intelligence operatives in all parts of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3179 Views

Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

9 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Zimbabwe is doomed

10 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF deploys social media warriors

11 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Mnangagwa issues a chilling warning

11 hrs ago | 3989 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies

12 hrs ago | 4673 Views

Chamisa's MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1603 Views

The West's hypocrisy exposed as pregnant journalist gets arrested for incitement in Australia

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

15 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

16 hrs ago | 1855 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

16 hrs ago | 2955 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

17 hrs ago | 2664 Views

COVID-19 vaccine by November

17 hrs ago | 1753 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

17 hrs ago | 1174 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

18 hrs ago | 790 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 2648 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

19 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

20 hrs ago | 426 Views

Kachasu kills Glendale man

20 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days