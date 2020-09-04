Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ANC delegation expected today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE African National Congress (ANC) delegation led by secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected in the country today for bilateral engagements with their Zanu PF counterparts.

This comes as the two parties are strengthening cooperation in the wake of a renewed onslaught against former liberation movements by Western powers, who are working with opposition parties in the region, some churches and a select media to manufacture a non-existent crisis in Zimbabwe.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu yesterday said the two parties will exchange notes on economic and political cooperation.

"I can confirm that all is set for the Zanu PF-ANC talks. We have been briefed that our revolutionary counterpart the ANC is sending its top brass ahead of the indaba scheduled for this Wednesday. "Considering that this whole crisis narrative constitutes a peripheral concern, we are certain that obvious rationality will shift our discussion focus to other more important issues," he said.

The more pressing details that the two parties are likely to spend time deliberating on are centred on the political threats posed by the two countries' detractors as well as economic cooperation.

"As political parties unified by the permanent effects of colonial infiltration, in our respective national interests, we ought to emerge from this dialogue more ideologically clear to create firm buffers against existential shocks exerted on us by forces working in the interest of fragmenting African liberation movements.

"An obviously foreseen resolution will be our heightened inter-party solidarities aimed at building a strong foundation for African solutions for African problems in the region.

"However, in this instance we have no problem to tackle at length considering that the crisis alarm is not founded on what is prevailing on the ground," he said. The dialogue, Mpofu said, comes at an opportune time considering the favourable policy environment recently enabled by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) pact.

"As ZANU PF, this dialogue is beyond politics, this dialogue is set to strengthen our bilateral ties in making the SADC an optimal hub for extensive investment opportunities. We have more to fight for on the economic solidarity front than anything else. So our agenda will be predicated on real issues and nothing else," he said.

Dr Mpofu added: "In essence this is an opportunity for our liberation sisterhood as ZANU PF and the ANC to be concretised in the service of a plethora of genuine concerns affecting both ZANU PF and the ANC." South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete also confirmed the arrival of the ANC delegation.

"I can confirm that the ANC nine-member delegation will arrive in Zimbabwe today, but I don't have the exact time," he said.

War veterans' chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa weighed in saying their association is behind the dialogue between the two sister revolutionary parties.

"The two revolutionary parties were born out of the protracted liberation struggle. We shared the same trenches during the liberation struggle.

"We share the same blood, so the opposition and some other rogue elements should not draw boundaries between the two sister parties," said Mutsvangwa.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

8 mins ago | 31 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

2 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

2 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

2 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

2 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 865 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Woman sues Choppies

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Matemadanda attacks Ian Khama for failing to get married

9 hrs ago | 4342 Views

Mnangagwa 'planted' his intelligence operatives in all parts of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

9 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Zimbabwe is doomed

10 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF deploys social media warriors

11 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Mnangagwa issues a chilling warning

11 hrs ago | 3988 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies

12 hrs ago | 4671 Views

Chamisa's MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1603 Views

The West's hypocrisy exposed as pregnant journalist gets arrested for incitement in Australia

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

15 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

16 hrs ago | 1855 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

16 hrs ago | 2955 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

17 hrs ago | 2661 Views

COVID-19 vaccine by November

17 hrs ago | 1753 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

17 hrs ago | 1174 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

18 hrs ago | 790 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 2647 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

19 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

20 hrs ago | 426 Views

Kachasu kills Glendale man

20 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days