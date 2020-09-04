Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Roadrunners population up 161%

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has nearly 60 million free-range birds (roadrunners) , a 161% increase compared to the same period in 2015, Zimbabwe Free Range Poultry Association (ZFRPA) has said.

In a statement marking its fifth anniversary, the association revealed that free-range poultry farming had grown significantly in the country, registering a growth of 161% as of this month.

In September 2015 when the association was formed, there were about 23 million roadrunners, ZFRPA said.

Since then, the association has managed to achieve key milestones such as increasing the population of birds, giving birth to a number of small to medium free-range chicken companies, among others.

"There were only two backyard hatchery facilities for free-range chickens. As of September 2020, we have over 1 300 active hatchery facilities throughout the country for roadrunners," it said.

ZFRPA has also given birth to over 30 small-to medium free-range chicken companies over the past five years, creating employment for over 17 000 people in the free-range poultry value chain.

"An average of 150 000 day-old chicks (free-range chickens) are now being produced weekly. Previously, free-range day-old chick production was not recorded," it said.

The association said millions of rural Zimbabwean women had found free-range poultry farming to be a lucrative business.

Through ZFRPA's awareness and education activities, there is increased participation of diverse Zimbabweans in free-range poultry production as well as increased demand for free-range poultry products by health conscious consumers locally.

It said many development partners and stakeholders had embraced free-range chicken production as a drought-busting project.

"Financial institutions have also seen the viability of commercialisation of free-range chickens and are now willing to assist in the development of this important value chain," ZFRPA said.

It also revealed that the Zimbabwean retail and hospitality sectors had been very supportive, which has seen free-range chicken products visibility in main retail shops and hospitality facilities in the country for the first time.

ZFRPA has worked with different feed manufacturers in research and development of free-range and quail feed, it said.

"As part of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe technical committee, considerable progress has been made in the production of free-range poultry and product standards starting with the Zimbabwe free-range poultry production code of practice which guides actors along the free-range poultry value chain as well as open export opportunities," it said.

ZFRPA has also helped free-range poultry farmers get discounts from inputs suppliers.

The association has been advocating for the rights of free-range chicken farmers.

ZFRPA is now a member of the Livestock and Meat Advisory Council and has full support of the government through the Lands Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement ministry, especially the Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services.

Currently, the association has over 3 000 registered members.

"We look forward to making free-range poultry a staple dish in Zimbabwean cuisine and a major foreign currency earner through export of quality freerange poultry products," it said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

9 mins ago | 34 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

2 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

2 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

2 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

2 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 873 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Woman sues Choppies

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

ANC delegation expected today

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Matemadanda attacks Ian Khama for failing to get married

9 hrs ago | 4349 Views

Mnangagwa 'planted' his intelligence operatives in all parts of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

9 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Zimbabwe is doomed

10 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF deploys social media warriors

11 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Mnangagwa issues a chilling warning

11 hrs ago | 3992 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies

12 hrs ago | 4673 Views

Chamisa's MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1604 Views

The West's hypocrisy exposed as pregnant journalist gets arrested for incitement in Australia

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

15 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

16 hrs ago | 1855 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

16 hrs ago | 2955 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

17 hrs ago | 2664 Views

COVID-19 vaccine by November

17 hrs ago | 1753 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

17 hrs ago | 1174 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

18 hrs ago | 790 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 2650 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

19 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

20 hrs ago | 426 Views

Kachasu kills Glendale man

20 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days