Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FARMERS yesterday bemoaned loopholes in the Mines and Minerals Act which gives more rights to miners than farmers, leading to bloody clashes and rampant pollution of agricultural land by mostly panners.

Leaders of the Women in Land Zimbabwe (WLZ) raised the issue when they appeared before the joint Parliamentary Portfolio Committees of Mines and Agriculture.

WLZ had petitioned Parliament about the land conflicts spawned by the archaic Mines and Minerals Act.

WLZ national co-ordinator Thandiwe Chidavarume said there were a lot of policy gaps in the Mines and Minerals Act which led to the land ownership disputes between farmers and miners.

"What is happening is that there are people coming with mining permits and are disturbing farming activities. Farmers are not getting proper protection from the police and through the current laws, especially in Shurugwi where miners leave pits at farms and they endanger livestock and children," she said.

Director of lands management and administration in the Lands and Agriculture ministry, Marias Dzinoreva, said the Mines and Minerals Act had certain provisions that gave precedence to miners ahead of farmers.

Dzinoreva said there was need for the Mines and Lands ministries to co-operate in the crafting of the new Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill to ensure that it has provisions that protect farmland.

"We suggested that if a farmer is on their land and there is, for instance, gold; the first right of refusal should be given to the farmer because he has a right over the land. No farmer will be happy to see someone pegging a mine on their plot without being informed.

"We also said where a miner starts operations on a farm, at the end of their operations they must rehabilitate the land and must not leave holes everywhere because livestock might fall in there," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa are sellout fools' Malema says

1 min ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

20 mins ago | 147 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

26 mins ago | 26 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

1 hr ago | 433 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

2 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

2 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

2 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

2 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Woman sues Choppies

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

ANC delegation expected today

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Matemadanda attacks Ian Khama for failing to get married

9 hrs ago | 4457 Views

Mnangagwa 'planted' his intelligence operatives in all parts of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3217 Views

Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

9 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zimbabwe is doomed

10 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF deploys social media warriors

11 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Mnangagwa issues a chilling warning

11 hrs ago | 4050 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies

12 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Chamisa's MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1610 Views

The West's hypocrisy exposed as pregnant journalist gets arrested for incitement in Australia

13 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

16 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

16 hrs ago | 1867 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

16 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

17 hrs ago | 2672 Views

COVID-19 vaccine by November

17 hrs ago | 1761 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

17 hrs ago | 1183 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

18 hrs ago | 791 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 2661 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

19 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

20 hrs ago | 426 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days