Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, on various charges, including attempted murder and money-laundering, failed to kick off at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday after the State indicated that it was not yet ready.

Mubaiwa, who is also facing fraud and assault charges, appeared before magistrate Ngoni Nduna who postponed the matter to November 30 pending trial.

Prosecutor Charles Muchemwa told the court that her docket had been sent to Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi's office for management before a trial date could be decided.

Mubaiwa's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa consented to the postponement, but asked the court to consider removing her client from remand if the State fails to provide a trial date on the day.

The matter has suffered several false starts.

The State alleges Mubaiwa attempted to kill Chiwenga when he was last year flown to South Africa for medication before being referred to China.

She is also accused of assaulting her maid, Delight Munyoro, at Hellenic Primary School in Harare.

Allegations are that on January 26 this year, Mubaiwa assaulted Munyoro, accusing her of telling her child to detest her.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa are sellout fools' Malema says

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

22 mins ago | 164 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

28 mins ago | 28 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

2 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

2 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

2 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

2 hrs ago | 2761 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Woman sues Choppies

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

ANC delegation expected today

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Matemadanda attacks Ian Khama for failing to get married

9 hrs ago | 4465 Views

Mnangagwa 'planted' his intelligence operatives in all parts of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

9 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Zimbabwe is doomed

10 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF deploys social media warriors

11 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Mnangagwa issues a chilling warning

11 hrs ago | 4053 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies

12 hrs ago | 4737 Views

Chamisa's MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1611 Views

The West's hypocrisy exposed as pregnant journalist gets arrested for incitement in Australia

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

16 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

16 hrs ago | 1869 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

16 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

17 hrs ago | 2673 Views

COVID-19 vaccine by November

17 hrs ago | 1762 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

17 hrs ago | 1183 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

18 hrs ago | 791 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 2665 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

19 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

20 hrs ago | 427 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days