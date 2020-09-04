Latest News Editor's Choice


Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has warned Zanu-PF supporters against engaging in divisive politics that can destroy the party and country.

Wadyajena also lashed out at people that he accused of trying to create divisions between President Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

He also defended President Mnangagwa saying he had not sold out by reversing the land reform programme adding that no one will lose a single hectare of land.

Wadyajena also told party supporters that President Mnangagwa had "planted" his intelligence operatives in all parts of the country to sniff out "sell-outs".

"President Mnangagwa is the one who created the CIO [Central Intelligence Organisation] in 1980 and there is nowhere he can fail to get information on what is happening.

"You will be caught. Imagine people getting money in secret, but it came out," he said, in apparent reference to former senior Zanu-PF members who were recently expelled for allegedly conniving with the opposition to incite an uprising against Mnangagwa.

"There are people who were fired from the party for fanning factionalism. People like (Claveria) Chizema, Tendai Savanhu and one youth league member. Factionalism must end, let us end gossip and let us unite as Zanu-PF," Wadyajena said.

"Those who were expelled from the party had started lying and abusing the name of Vice-President (Constantino) Chiwenga to say he wants to take over from President Mnangagwa.

"Those people created their fliers with the VP's image on them saying he must help the people to remove Mnangagwa.

"They were working with the opposition and some even received money to organise people ahead of the July 31 demonstrations. Unfortunately for them, the President's eyes are everywhere. They are here and what we are doing is actually being seen and you will be caught."

He also accused "Zanu-PF rebels" of working in cahoots with the opposition to peddle false reports of a rift between Mnangagwa and his deputy, Chiwenga.

"People want to create a wedge between President Mnangagwa and VicePresident Chiwenga and that will not happen.

"If VP Chiwenga had wanted to be President, he could have taken over in 2017 when the President was in South Africa and (the late former President Robert) Mugabe had been removed, but he is a principled man and follows the party ideology.

"If he wants to be President, he can wait for his turn. It is not criminal to aspire to be President," Wadyajena said.

