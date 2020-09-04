Latest News Editor's Choice


NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

by Mandla Ndlovu
Thousands gathered in Chitungwiza to witness a local bakery NatBake, donating five tonnes of mealie meal and bread to a local kitchen that has been feeding thousands of vulnerable residents during the current Covid-19 lockdown period.

The Soup Kitchen founded by Samantha Murozoki has been  feeding several people who include widows, orphans and children from her neighbourhood.

As the news spread, the numbers of those needing food surged to 3 000 and Murokozi was failing to keep up. NatBake who are famous for their fresh and tasty bread rose to the occasion and donated mealie meal and bread to ease the load on Murokozi's soup kitchen.

Natbake General Manager, Edmore Kanhukamwe said the gesture was part of the firm's corporate social responsibility in light of the work being done by Murozoki.

"We understand how difficult it is especially during this period of Covid-19 for voluntary organisations such as this one to mobilise resources and feed a huge constituency such as this which Ms Murozoki is taking care of. And that is the reason why Natbake is donating five tonnes of mealie meal to add to what is already here." Kanhukamwe said. "This donation you are receiving is part of the corporate social responsibility we have here in Chitungwiza where we will be giving back to the community that supports us."

On her part, Murozoki said she was grateful for the gesture which she said will go a long way in alleviating the food stock challenges faced by her kitchen.

She said the community faced many other problems that were beyond her capacity to solve while calling on fellow citizens to step in.

"Having a lot of institutions or organisations such as Natbake pitching up with loads of mealie meal is a huge relief and words cannot express. I really can't put words to it but I'm super grateful."

 Miriam Ngirazi a resident of Chitungwiza told this publication that she was grateful for NatBake's presence in Chitungwiza. She said NatBake employs several people from Chitungwiza and this helped many households fight poverty.

Ngirazi added that the donation was a sign that NatBake truly cares about the community and its welfare.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days