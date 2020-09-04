Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa are sellout fools' Malema says

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Sello Malema has accused President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his counterpart Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of being sellouts who are wupporting the reversal of the land question in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to SABC on Monday Malema said Mnangagwa must be known as the biggest sellout in Africa for seeking to compensate disposed white commercial farmers and returning land to some of them.

When asked about the Ramaphosa delegation to Zimbabwe, Malema said it was a case of one fool going to support another fool.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

20 mins ago | 149 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

26 mins ago | 26 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

2 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

2 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

2 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

2 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 941 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Woman sues Choppies

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

ANC delegation expected today

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Matemadanda attacks Ian Khama for failing to get married

9 hrs ago | 4458 Views

Mnangagwa 'planted' his intelligence operatives in all parts of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3217 Views

Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

9 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zimbabwe is doomed

10 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF deploys social media warriors

11 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Mnangagwa issues a chilling warning

11 hrs ago | 4050 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies

12 hrs ago | 4735 Views

Chamisa's MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1610 Views

The West's hypocrisy exposed as pregnant journalist gets arrested for incitement in Australia

13 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

16 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

16 hrs ago | 1868 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

16 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

17 hrs ago | 2672 Views

COVID-19 vaccine by November

17 hrs ago | 1762 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

17 hrs ago | 1183 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

18 hrs ago | 791 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 2661 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

19 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

20 hrs ago | 426 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days