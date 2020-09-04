WATCH: 'Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa are sellout fools' Malema says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Sello Malema has accused President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his counterpart Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of being sellouts who are wupporting the reversal of the land question in Zimbabwe.Speaking to SABC on Monday Malema said Mnangagwa must be known as the biggest sellout in Africa for seeking to compensate disposed white commercial farmers and returning land to some of them.When asked about the Ramaphosa delegation to Zimbabwe, Malema said it was a case of one fool going to support another fool.Watch the video below: