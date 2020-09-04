Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa has no right to ammend the consitution'

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has been warned against amending the constitution through the controversial Amendment Number 2.

A local pressure group Chapter 2 Movement has issued a statement saying the proposed amendment goes against the spirit of unity in the country.

Read the full statement below:  

Chapter 2 Movement stands with  WELEAD, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust and Electoral Resource Centre in its fight against Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 2.

We urge Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to desist from mutilating a constitution that was written by the people, voted for by the people and endorsed by the people.

Chapter 2 Movement says #NoConstitutionalAmendments. The Executive arm of Government does not have the moral authority to ammend a constitution that was written and agreed to by icons such as Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai. The COPAC process cost the nation millions of dollars and the final product is the Constitution we agreed to in a referendum.

We urge all progressive forces to stand up and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe.



Most Popular In 7 Days