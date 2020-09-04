Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Opposition Youth leader dies

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe Communist Party Youth Leader Manford Hlabano has died, the party said in a statement.

According to ZCP, Hlabano was one of the young people who attended the Marxist seminar in Bulawayo on 20th June 2015 which resolved to establish the Zimbabwe Communist Party. At its launch on 28th April 2017, he became the leader of the Young Communist League with the mandate to set up structures towards its launch.

Hlabano is said to have left Zimbabwe to further his studies at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

"We deep our red banner as we mourn this young gallant son of the soil who was committed to the realisation of a Socialist Zimbawe. Our condolences to his family, friends and comrades in the student movement. Hamba kuhle Qhawe uyidlalile eyakho Indima! Rest in Peace! Zorora murugare." Party Spokesperson Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said in a  statement.



Source - Byo24News

