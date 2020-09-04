BREAKING: Zimbabwe gets number plates material

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has reported that checks with Central Vehicle Registry [CVR] have revealed that they have some stocks of permanent vehicle registration plates.In a statement police said all vehicle owners who are displaying temporary plates for 2019 and backwards are implored to visit Central Vehicle Registry offices and acquire the permanent plates with immediate effect. Any vehicles seen on the road without displaying number plates will therefore be impounded by police officers on roadblocks and checkpoints.The Central Vehicle Registry has advised the police that the permanent plates are costing USD$80.00. Motorists are urged to be exemplary on the roads and ensure they drive vehicles which are legally registered for the effective maintenance of law and order in the country.