Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Zimbabwe gets number plates material

by Mandla Ndlovu
30 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has reported that checks with Central Vehicle Registry [CVR] have revealed that they have some stocks of permanent vehicle registration plates.

In a statement police said  all vehicle owners who are displaying temporary plates for 2019 and backwards are implored to visit Central Vehicle Registry offices and acquire the permanent plates with immediate effect. Any vehicles seen on the road without displaying number plates will therefore be impounded by police officers on roadblocks and checkpoints.

The Central Vehicle Registry has advised the police that the permanent plates are costing USD$80.00. Motorists are urged to be exemplary on the roads and ensure they drive vehicles which are legally registered for the effective maintenance of law and order in the country.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Opposition Youth leader dies

2 hrs ago | 1826 Views

'Mnangagwa has no right to ammend the consitution'

2 hrs ago | 1067 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa are sellout fools' Malema says

3 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

4 hrs ago | 3226 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

5 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

6 hrs ago | 3546 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

6 hrs ago | 3270 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

6 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

6 hrs ago | 5772 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

6 hrs ago | 763 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

6 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Woman sues Choppies

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

ANC delegation expected today

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

6 hrs ago | 949 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

6 hrs ago | 993 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Matemadanda attacks Ian Khama for failing to get married

12 hrs ago | 6034 Views

Mnangagwa 'planted' his intelligence operatives in all parts of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3746 Views

Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

12 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Zimbabwe is doomed

13 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF deploys social media warriors

14 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Mnangagwa issues a chilling warning

15 hrs ago | 4806 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies

15 hrs ago | 5578 Views

Chamisa's MP dies

16 hrs ago | 1741 Views

The West's hypocrisy exposed as pregnant journalist gets arrested for incitement in Australia

17 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

19 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

19 hrs ago | 2063 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

20 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

20 hrs ago | 2822 Views

COVID-19 vaccine by November

21 hrs ago | 1856 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

21 hrs ago | 1252 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

22 hrs ago | 808 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days