News / National
'Hashtags cannot sustsain a revolution' Jonathan Moyo says
2 mins ago | Views
Online hashtags are not an answer to Zimbabweans who want to sustain a revolution former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has said.
Writing on Twitter Moyo said, "As a student of politics, I must say while I now agree that hashtags are useful in these streets to bring attention to a public concern at a given time; they're not that useful to either start or sustain a popular revolution, which is best started and sustained in the real streets!"
Moyo's statements come after protests against economic turmoil, arrests and human-rights abuses in the country moved online with the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter in August after security agents blocked the much hyped #July31 demonstrations.
Those who endorsed the hashtag include SA Rugby World Cup winner Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, who hails from Zimbabwe, pop star Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi, who starred in Africa's first Netflix film, Queen Sono.
Writing on Twitter Moyo said, "As a student of politics, I must say while I now agree that hashtags are useful in these streets to bring attention to a public concern at a given time; they're not that useful to either start or sustain a popular revolution, which is best started and sustained in the real streets!"
As a student of politics, I must say while I now agree that hashtags are useful in these streets to bring attention to a public concern at a given time; they're not that useful to either start or sustain a popular revolution, which is best started & sustained in the real streets! pic.twitter.com/xCrspBnmXZ— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) September 8, 2020
Moyo's statements come after protests against economic turmoil, arrests and human-rights abuses in the country moved online with the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter in August after security agents blocked the much hyped #July31 demonstrations.
Those who endorsed the hashtag include SA Rugby World Cup winner Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, who hails from Zimbabwe, pop star Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi, who starred in Africa's first Netflix film, Queen Sono.
Source - Byo24News