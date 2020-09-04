Latest News Editor's Choice


Thokozani Khupe mourns MDC Alliance's Miriam Mushayi

by Mandla Ndlovu
MDC-T Acting President Thokozani Khupe has sent message of condolence on the passing away of Kuwadzana MDC Alliance Member of Parliament Miriam Mushayi.

Mushayi passed away on Monday.

"I have learnt with great shock of the passing of Hon Miriam Mushayi. She ran a good race and fought a good fight. May her soul rest in eternal peace." Khupe said.

On Monday MDC Alliance's  Clifford Hlatshwayo told media that, "It's sad we have lost Hon. Mushayi this evening. She collapsed last week at the Harare Magistrates' Court after she had gone there in solidarity with our party deputy chairperson Job Sikhala. Since then, she was admitted to a local hospital and had not recovered."



Most Popular In 7 Days