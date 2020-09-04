Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF fissures widening

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
AMID the widening fissures in Zanu-PF, the party's legislator for Gokwe Nembudziya - Justice Mayor Wadyajena - has warned supporters against engaging in divisive politics that can destroy the former liberation movement and the country.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters in his constituency last weekend, Wadyajena also lashed out at people that he accused of trying to create divisions between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and one of his deputies, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

This comes after it recently emerged that some Zanu-PF bigwigs were allegedly working with government critics ahead of the foiled July 31 mass protests.

"There are people who were spreading rumours, lying in the name of Vice President Chiwenga ahead of the planned July 31 protests by the opposition. We do not want rumour mongers in the party.

"Be wary of the MDC people coming to you with money for you to sell out … If you hear something, immediately tell your chairperson that there is a snake in the house," Wadyajena said.

He also said Chiwenga would never turn against Mnangagwa as the two men had mutual respect.

"Let us be united like the old Zanu-PF that we know. The VP is not plotting a coup. He knows the president is his senior.

"If the vice president wants to be president he will wait for his time. In fact, he could have taken power in 2017 if he had wanted to do so," Wadyajena added.

Meanwhile, Wadyajena also took a swipe at the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) at the same meeting for failing to pay farmers on time.

"It is not fair for Cottco to give us groceries as payment for our cotton … We demand that you should be paid your money sooner than later," he said.

Wadyajena's sentiments come as there are widening fissures in the party, which recently jettisoned two politburo members - Cleveria Chizema and Tendai Savanhu - for allegedly showing disloyalty to the former liberation movement and its leadership.

It also comes as tensions remain high in the country following the foiled July anti-government mass protests.

Then, the opposition and pro-democracy groups had planned to unfurl mega demonstrations over alleged rampant public sector corruption.

The protests were thwarted by authorities after they deployed security forces throughout the country ahead of the mass actions.

Rights groups have since claimed that dozens of opposition figures and activists were tortured and assaulted in a retributive exercise by security agents.

On its part, the government has refuted the allegations - claiming instead that the opposition is allegedly working with foreigners to destabilise the country.

Source - dailynews

Most Popular In 7 Days