Chiwenga reviewing health sector salaries

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Health minister, yesterday warned health workers against using patients' lives as pawns.

In a media briefing in Harare yesterday where he announced a new restructuring strategy aimed at reviving the health system in the country, Chiwenga also said government has reviewed salaries and allowances of health workers.

"We have now reviewed salaries and allowances for healthcare professionals as a commitment to make the national healthcare system competitive. To this end, an overall increase in health sector specific allowances will be effected by the government.

"We are convinced that salaries and conditions of service are bound to further improve and be more competitive in the short to medium term because of the import substitution measures that the new structure is now representing," said Chiwenga.

He said the restructuring and reforming of the health delivery system will involve reviving structures from village to referral level.

"As we move forward and face the future with courage, the expectation of the government of Zimbabwe is that...the work ethics and work culture within the ministry of Health undergo deep transformation.

"We expect all grievances to be solved amicably through discussion without endangering patients' lives. Never again shall patients' lives be used as pawns in a game of chess.


Source - dailynews

