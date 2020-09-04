Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beatrice Mtetwa drags Magistrate Nduna to the High Court

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Top Zimbabwean lawyer and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights board member Beatrice Mtetwa has filed an application for review at High Court seeking to overturn a ban imposed by Magistrate Ngoni Nduna barring her from representing Hopewell Chin'ono arrested in July and charged with inciting people to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Mtetwa who is being represented by Douglas Coltart also wants the High Court to set aside Magistrate Nduna's ruling and for him to be disqualified from presiding over Chin'ono's trial and for Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi to be banned from participating in prosecuting the freelance journalist.

Nduna ordered that the top rights lawyer be barred from representing a prominent journalist because she allegedly ran Facebook pages critical of the country's justice system.

He ruled that Beatrice Mtetwa - an internationally acclaimed lawyer who has been at the forefront of defending the country's human rights activists - be removed from representing award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.



Source - Byo24News

