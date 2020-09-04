Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

All eyes on Ramaphosa delegation's trip

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
MANY Zimbabweans and outsiders alike will be watching closely, and waiting to see what happens during and after this week's visit to Harare by a delegation of the top brass of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC).

This comes as Zanu PF has welcomed the trip and said that it is ready to engage the visitors, who arrive in the country today for talks aimed at assisting Zimbabwe end its decades-old political and economic crises.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, said they were looking forward to hosting their counterparts, adding that there were no issues between the two former liberation movements.

"The ANC delegation is welcome. They have asked to meet with us as the ruling party, and we have agreed to meet with them.

"We are going to engage them and hear what they have to say. We are sister parties. So, there is nothing odd about this engagement.

"I am not aware of any other programmes that they (the ANC delegation) may have lined up as part of their visit," Mpofu told the Daily News.

However, political analysts warned that it was unrealistic to hope that the visit would necessarily lead to national dialogue — especially if this did not involve President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Political Actors Dialogue (Polad).

In the meantime, well-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that the ANC's meeting with Zanu PF would also likely discuss the "offensive behaviour" of one of Ramaphosa's special envoys when that team was in Harare last month.

One of the sources said local authorities had been peeved by the envoy's "surprise attempt" to include meetings with the opposition — as had happened last year when former South African president Thabo Mbeki came to Zimbabwe.

Another source said tomorrow's meeting between the two ruling parties would also deal with "worrying lapses" by some ANC bigwigs — who stand accused of "consorting" with members of Zanu PF's vanquished Generation 40 (G40) faction who are in self-imposed exile.

"Of course, the issues of the economy, alleged human rights violations in Zimbabwe and the general state of things in the two countries will be on the table.

"However, there are not likely to be many take-aways for the ANC delegation because what was told to the special envoys will not be materially different from what will come out of this fact-finding mission," the second source told the Daily News.

Meanwhile, respected University of Zimbabwe politics expert, Eldred Masunungure, said it was highly unlikely that the ANC delegation would be able to nudge Zanu PF and the opposition towards holding the much-needed national dialogue.

"We should not be too optimistic … a breakthrough is what is needed between the main antagonists that are President Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance's Nelson Chamisa.

"I don't think that there will be any settlement outside the Political Actors Dialogue.
"The government and the ruling Zanu PF will tell the ANC delegation that the starting point is that we have Polad in place, and we know that for the MDC Alliance, that platform is a non-starter," Masunungure told the Daily News.

"The positions are actually hardening instead of softening … it is going to be very difficult …  to engage in any meaningful fact-finding while also trying not to be seen as going beyond what has been set.
"This party-to-party engagement will likely be about combating the situation so that the ruling party (Zanu PF) can retain power.
"The government has been under increasing pressure from international players — including the EU (European Union) and the USA — and these players have also been calling on South Africa to do something about Zimbabwe's situation.

"At most what we will see is the delegation getting a concession from the ruling party and not anything that is near what civil society or the international community are demanding," Masunungure further told the Daily News.

All this comes as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been pressing to for an end to Zimbabwe's long-standing challenges — which were recently brought to the fore again after authorities were accused by the opposition and pro-democracy groups of gross human rights violations.

Last week, the South African leader confirmed that he would do everything in his power to assist Zimbabwe end its problems, which had put a huge strain on Pretoria — Harare's biggest trading partner.

"ANC secretary general Ace Magashule will lead a delegation to engage Zanu PF with the intention to develop a fuller understanding of the situation in Zimbabwe and to determine how the government and the ANC can assist.

"It was also agreed that the ANC must speak to all parties and stakeholders as well," he said.
Ramaphosa also revealed then that Mnangagwa had recently expressed a desire that the ANC meets with the Zanu PF politburo.

"In my discussions with President Mnangagwa, he informed me that their politburo wanted and desired to be in conversation with the ANC to discuss the situation much more fully in Zimbabwe, and we agreed that this delegation must now proceed.

"The NEC (the ANC's national executive committee) expressed a deep desire that when they get there they should have an opportunity of meeting other stakeholders in Zimbabwe.

"Clearly, it is important that we get as broad a view of what is happening in Zimbabwe as we possibly can," Ramaphosa added.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimdollar appreciates 0.75% to against the real US dollar

1 min ago | 0 Views

How to stay cybersafe when working from home amid coronavirus pandemic

17 mins ago | 3 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drags Magistrate Nduna to the High Court

40 mins ago | 222 Views

Goodwills Masimirembwa a proverbial cat with 9 lives

1 hr ago | 395 Views

South Africa Clicks saga: Top executives resign

2 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Chiwenga reviewing health sector salaries

2 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widening

2 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Sikhala's supporters arrested for possession of catapults and stones

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chiwenga to ban medical trips abroad for 'everybody'

2 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns MDC Alliance's Miriam Mushayi

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

'Hashtags cannot sustsain a revolution' Jonathan Moyo says

3 hrs ago | 1097 Views

5 signs that you're a terrible sports gambler

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe gets number plates material

7 hrs ago | 4386 Views

Zimbabwe Opposition Youth leader dies

9 hrs ago | 7467 Views

'Mnangagwa has no right to ammend the consitution'

9 hrs ago | 3215 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa are sellout fools' Malema says

10 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

11 hrs ago | 6833 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

11 hrs ago | 704 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

12 hrs ago | 3253 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

12 hrs ago | 5700 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

13 hrs ago | 4963 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

13 hrs ago | 5838 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

13 hrs ago | 3522 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

13 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

13 hrs ago | 8797 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

13 hrs ago | 3575 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

13 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

13 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

13 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

13 hrs ago | 669 Views

Woman sues Choppies

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

13 hrs ago | 577 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

13 hrs ago | 1132 Views

ANC delegation expected today

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

13 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

13 hrs ago | 1622 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

13 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

13 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

13 hrs ago | 631 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

13 hrs ago | 496 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

13 hrs ago | 162 Views

Matemadanda attacks Ian Khama for failing to get married

19 hrs ago | 8072 Views

Mnangagwa 'planted' his intelligence operatives in all parts of Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 4513 Views

Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

19 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Zimbabwe is doomed

20 hrs ago | 1821 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days