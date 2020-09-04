ZANU PF bars ANC delegation from meeting MDC

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



ZANU PF is expecting the African National Congress (ANC) delegation to arrive in the country today for an engagement with the ZANU PF delegation tomorrow to discuss issues of mutual interest.



The ANC delegation will meet the ZANU PF delegation led by the Secretary for Administration Dr O. M. Mpofu as part of Party to Party engagements.



We are also aware that this visit is taking place against the backdrop, o false claims of a nation in crisis. ZANU PE will take the opportunity to share the reality on the ground in Zimbabwe, South Africa and in the Region candidly and frankly with their revolutionary sister the following inquiries from various quarters and our friends from the media in particular on the purpose about this meeting.



ZANU PF wishes to state it categorically clear that this, is a meeting between the ZANU PF delegation and the ANC delegation only.



ZANU PF has informed the public that the South African ANC delegation led by Secretary General Acie Magashule will meet the ZANU PF delegation only.The party issued a statement following public speculation that the delegation might meet the MDC.Read the full statement below: