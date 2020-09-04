Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe opens up international airports on 1 October

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean cabinet has announced that domestic and international flights will resume on 10 September and 1 October respectively.

All travellers will be required to have a PCR COVID-19 Clearance Certificate issued by a recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure.


Zimbabwe's borders are currently closed to all human traffic except for returning Zimbabwean nationals and permit holders. Borders remain open for cargo.

The Government of Zimbabwe instituted screening checks based on WHO regulations including thermal scans and review of travel history within the previous 14 days.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Deputy Minister Matemadanda visits the Injured Soldiers in Hospital

50 mins ago | 193 Views

Joshua Nkomo is remembered in diverse forms fairly and unfairly

1 hr ago | 181 Views

ZANU PF bars ANC delegation from meeting MDC

1 hr ago | 1108 Views

All eyes on Ramaphosa delegation's trip

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimdollar appreciates 0.75% to against the real US dollar

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

How to stay cybersafe when working from home amid coronavirus pandemic

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drags Magistrate Nduna to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Goodwills Masimirembwa a proverbial cat with 9 lives

3 hrs ago | 940 Views

South Africa Clicks saga: Top executives resign

4 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chiwenga reviewing health sector salaries

4 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widening

4 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Sikhala's supporters arrested for possession of catapults and stones

4 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga to ban medical trips abroad for 'everybody'

4 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns MDC Alliance's Miriam Mushayi

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

'Hashtags cannot sustsain a revolution' Jonathan Moyo says

5 hrs ago | 1491 Views

5 signs that you're a terrible sports gambler

7 hrs ago | 424 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe gets number plates material

9 hrs ago | 4787 Views

Zimbabwe Opposition Youth leader dies

11 hrs ago | 8088 Views

'Mnangagwa has no right to ammend the consitution'

11 hrs ago | 3354 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa are sellout fools' Malema says

12 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

12 hrs ago | 7270 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

13 hrs ago | 740 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

13 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

14 hrs ago | 5995 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

15 hrs ago | 5291 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

15 hrs ago | 6226 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

15 hrs ago | 3676 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

15 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

15 hrs ago | 9195 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 3756 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

15 hrs ago | 444 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

15 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

15 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

15 hrs ago | 942 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

15 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

15 hrs ago | 685 Views

Woman sues Choppies

15 hrs ago | 780 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

15 hrs ago | 585 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

15 hrs ago | 1182 Views

ANC delegation expected today

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

15 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

15 hrs ago | 1659 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

15 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

15 hrs ago | 869 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

15 hrs ago | 642 Views

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

15 hrs ago | 646 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

15 hrs ago | 505 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

15 hrs ago | 165 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days