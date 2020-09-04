Zimbabwe opens up international airports on 1 October

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

#PostCabinetBriefing Domestic and International flights will resume on 10 September and 1 October respectively. All travellers will be required to have a PCR COVID-19 Clearance Certificate issued by a recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure. pic.twitter.com/xqHB3p5X0F — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) September 8, 2020

Zimbabwean cabinet has announced that domestic and international flights will resume on 10 September and 1 October respectively.All travellers will be required to have a PCR COVID-19 Clearance Certificate issued by a recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure.Zimbabwe's borders are currently closed to all human traffic except for returning Zimbabwean nationals and permit holders. Borders remain open for cargo.The Government of Zimbabwe instituted screening checks based on WHO regulations including thermal scans and review of travel history within the previous 14 days.