Soldiers rob pedestrian at gunpoint

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) members allegedly robbed a pedestrian of his US$200 after pointing him with an AK 47 and ordering him to surrender all the money he had.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where the soldiers appeared before magistrate Nyasha Machiriori.Leonardo Ploid (42) and Edwell Chazika (34) were not asked to plead to armed robbery.They were remanded in custody to September 18 and are set to appear at Bindura magistrates courts.The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on September 1 and at Hillgrove farm, Concession armed soldiers who were clad in their Airtorce gear met Liberty Mapanzure on a footpath.The duo was armed with their service riffles and ordered the complainant to stop, they pointed him with a gun while demanding all the money he had.In fear Mapanzure gave the soldiers US$200 and was ordered to leave.On September 3 the soldiers met Mapanzure who was on his way to Concession police to file a police report.The soldiers gave him back US$60 from their loot.Mapanzure proceeded to the police station leading to the arrest of the two gunmen.