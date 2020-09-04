Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

25 MPs test positive for Covid-19

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Twenty-five MPs tested positive for Covid-19 in tests done last week, but nine had already tested positive four weeks ago and have been counted as recovered, leading MPs to worry that anti-body presence is leading to false positives.

Matabeleland North MP Dr Ruth Labode yesterday raised a point of privilege on Parliament's testing and isolation policies.

"My concern is that 25 MPs tested positive and among those, there were about nine or so who had already tested positive four weeks ago and isolated," she said.

Parliament guidelines require that MPs be tested after every two weeks and those who test positive, will immediately go into isolation for 14 days.

Dr Labode argued that some people who would have earlier tested positive will likely retain a positive result because of the presence of anti-bodies in their systems even though they were no longer infected or infectious and she argued that there was no need to continue isolating such people.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda confirmed that 25 MPs had tested positive during last week's round of testing including those who had tested positive before.

"We have decided that all those who test positive be isolated out of abundance of caution and we will continue following up on them and assisting them," he said.

The first two legislators to test positive were diagnosed in July and Parliament immediately suspended business for a month and only resumed sitting last week, with the testing of all MPs.

The National Assembly yesterday passed the Attorney-General's Office Amendment Bill now awaiting debate in Senate. The Bill seeks to provide for the appointment of deputy Attorneys-General in line with the Constitution to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Attorney-General's office.

The Bill also sets out the composition of the AG's Office Board, which shall be chaired by the AG and bars Government departments from seeking legal advice from private practice without approval from the AG since the AG is the Government's principal legal adviser in terms of the Constitution.

 All legal advisers working for different ministries and departments will fall under the supervision of the AG's Office in line with his constitutional mandate as the principal Government legal adviser.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

7 mins ago | 48 Views

Court savages Harare businessman

8 mins ago | 26 Views

New Harare Mayor decries archaic billing system

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Stands fraudster denied bail

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Mwonzora, Mafume clash over legitimacy of 2017 MDC Alliance agreement

39 mins ago | 329 Views

ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

42 mins ago | 388 Views

ANC delegation to raise complaints over influx of Zimbabweans in SA

47 mins ago | 269 Views

Malawi businessman kills pregnant Zimbabwean lover

48 mins ago | 252 Views

Chamisa's expelled MPs ask for Judge's recuse in appeal

48 mins ago | 180 Views

46 people arrested for unlawful gathering

1 hr ago | 262 Views

2 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in crucial crisis talks

1 hr ago | 245 Views

200 000 enter formal job market

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Africa Factbook

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Nurses call off strike

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Zambia President Edgar Lungu's Prophet survives gun attack

8 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Bulawayo tycoon unveils funding for entrepreneurs in SADC

9 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Mutsvangwa bank account saga: Fresh details emerge

9 hrs ago | 6541 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga on restructuring the ministry of health

10 hrs ago | 846 Views

Soldiers rob pedestrian at gunpoint

10 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Deputy Minister Matemadanda visits the Injured Soldiers in Hospital

11 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Zimbabwe opens up international airports on 1 October

11 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Joshua Nkomo is remembered in diverse forms fairly and unfairly

12 hrs ago | 623 Views

ZANU PF bars ANC delegation from meeting MDC

12 hrs ago | 3473 Views

All eyes on Ramaphosa delegation's trip

12 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Zimdollar appreciates 0.75% to against the real US dollar

12 hrs ago | 1545 Views

How to stay cybersafe when working from home amid coronavirus pandemic

13 hrs ago | 176 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drags Magistrate Nduna to the High Court

13 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Goodwills Masimirembwa a proverbial cat with 9 lives

13 hrs ago | 1313 Views

South Africa Clicks saga: Top executives resign

14 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Chiwenga reviewing health sector salaries

14 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widening

14 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Sikhala's supporters arrested for possession of catapults and stones

14 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chiwenga to ban medical trips abroad for 'everybody'

14 hrs ago | 5274 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns MDC Alliance's Miriam Mushayi

15 hrs ago | 1647 Views

'Hashtags cannot sustsain a revolution' Jonathan Moyo says

15 hrs ago | 2018 Views

5 signs that you're a terrible sports gambler

17 hrs ago | 516 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe gets number plates material

19 hrs ago | 5583 Views

Zimbabwe Opposition Youth leader dies

21 hrs ago | 9157 Views

'Mnangagwa has no right to ammend the consitution'

21 hrs ago | 3576 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa are sellout fools' Malema says

22 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

23 hrs ago | 8234 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

23 hrs ago | 837 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

24 hrs ago | 3411 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days