ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE ANC delegation jetted into Harare Tuesday evening amid reports the South African ruling party was strongly concerned over the continued influx of Zimbabweans fleeing their country during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The delegation led by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was met at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Zanu-PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and several senior party officials.

Other members of the ANC delegation are; ANC chairperson and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe, Defence Minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, NEC and National Working Committee member Tony Yengeni, Social Development Minister and chairperson of the NEC on international relations Lindiwe Zulu and chairperson of the NEC on economic transformation Enoch Godongwana.

ZANU PF has informed the public that the South African ANC delegation led by Secretary General Acie Magashule will meet the ZANU PF delegation only.

The party issued a statement following public speculation that the delegation might meet the MDC.

The two former liberation movements are expected to meet Wednesday to discuss crucial talks affecting both countries.

"The ANC delegation will meet the Zanu-PF delegation led by the secretary for administration, Dr. O.M Mpofu, as part of party to party engagement," Zanu-PF acting national spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are also aware that this visit is taking place against the backdrop of false claims of a nation in crisis. Zanu-PF will take this opportunity to share the reality on the ground in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and in the region and frankly with their revolutionary sister in the ANC."

Meanwhile, Magashule has also not ruled out the possibility of the ANC delegation meeting other organisations besides Zanu-PF while in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to the media on arrival Tuesday evening, the ANC secretary-general said they were yet to decide on who else to meet.

"We are going to meet Zanu-PF as the ANC and we will engage and we will take it from there. There are many others who would like to meet us. We still going to decide ourselves but obviously, we will meet whoever we have to meet, but our meeting is for Zanu-PF now," he said.
Legoete said a series of meetings were planned and the ANC was open to engaging with opposition parties on the crisis facing Zimbabwe.

"There is a series of meetings and we are open to engage with other parties, but it's not for us to conclude on the agenda. This is a fact-finding mission to get to know what is happening, and to find an amicable solution.

"We are a political party and a liberation movement, the burden of responsibility is to ensure we don't compromise the integrity of the South African government's intervention.

"We don't replace government interventions. We are talking to Zanu-PF with respect and decorum," he said.


Read the full statement below:

ZANU PF is expecting the African National Congress (ANC) delegation to arrive in the country today for an engagement with the ZANU PF delegation tomorrow to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The ANC delegation will meet the ZANU PF delegation led by the Secretary for Administration Dr O. M. Mpofu as part of Party to Party engagements.

We are also aware that this visit is taking place against the backdrop, o false claims of a nation in crisis. ZANU PE will take the opportunity to share the reality on the ground in Zimbabwe, South Africa and in the Region candidly and frankly with their revolutionary sister the following inquiries from various quarters and our friends from the media in particular on the purpose about this meeting.

ZANU PF wishes to state it categorically clear that this, is a meeting between the ZANU PF delegation and the ANC delegation only.

Source - online

