Court savages Harare businessman

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has savaged Harare businessman Farai Matsika for being dishonest after fabricating documents in a bid to fraudulently snatch a 30% shareholding in Croco Holdings, a company owned by Moses Chingwena.High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu on Monday threw out an application by Matsika and Fairgold Investment seeking an order to have him, and his immediate family declared shareholders in Croco Motors.Matsika claimed to have acquired shareholding in the firm in May 2006 but was found wanting when he produced doctored papers to make the claim.