Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

Lawyers representing MDC Alliance deputy chair Job Sikhala say the Zengeza West legislator's health is deteriorating at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where he is being held pending his trial.In addition, Sikhala's lawyers said efforts to see him came to nought after prison authorities said they had missed the visiting hours for inmates.Sikhala is said to be suffering from excessively swollen legs, possibly as a result of hypertension.