EFF's Ndlozi tells 'racisms apologists' Madonsela to go to hell

Find the nearest hell Thuli... when you get there, you know the cerebral thing to do. We need no approval from your coconut logic. Protest is the constitutionally right thing to do when authorities do not punish racism. #BlackLivesMatter & we stop Racism BEFORE it kills Blacks! https://t.co/E5Haa6uBFa — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 7, 2020

The EFF's Mbuyiseni pulled no punches in responding to Social Justice and Honorary Law Professor at the University of Stellenbosch and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, who criticised the party for targeting the health and beauty outlet Clicks in a nationwide protest.The EFF protested and shut down Clicks retail outlets on Monday, calling for action to be taken against those responsible for labeling black women's hair as dry and damaged.Despite Clicks group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder conceding that the necessary oversight did not occur before the ads were published, and suspending the workers responsible for the faux pas, the Red Berets would not be swayed from their protest.Several Clicks outlets were vandalised and some even firebombed on Monday, and Madonsela questioned the methods used by the EFF to the raise for awareness for the cause.Ndlozi, however, was having none of it, and told Madonsela exactly where he thought she could get off.EFF leader Julius Malema in response to Madonosela asked if a "peaceful protest was anarchy".The party who may face court action from both the DA and Clicks maintain that they remain resolute in combating racism."Go and fight the real crime, leave racists to the EFF, we will put them in their place. Let us make racists uncomfortable," Malema said outside Clicks.