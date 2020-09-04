Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's recolonization complete with Mnangagwa land giveaway to Europeans

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Government has decided it will give back retaken stolen land--to the white Europeans who stole it in the first place during the colonial era.

2020 is indeed a strange year.

It's beyond bizarre right now.

In a time when a racial reckoning has been ignited, globally, where Reparations conversations are now being debated more seriously than ever before, Zimbabwe has decided it is politically prudent to make unjustified concessions to the ancestors of those who murdered many Africans and who have plundered African people into poverty.

In July, news emerged that the Zimbabwe Government had signed a $3.5 billion compensation agreement with white farmers who were removed from the stolen lands they once occupied. The $ 3.5 billion would be given to some 4,500 white farmers as compensation for these stolen lands that were rightly taken from them during the presidency of Robert Mugabe and returned to the Zimbabwe people. These lands were stolen with the coming of Europeans—and this African country was renamed Rhodesia, after white supremacist criminal colonizer Cecil Rhodes.

That deal, called the Global Compensation Deed, was decided at a time when 7.7 million Zimbabweans are suffering from hunger according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

Zimbabwe's Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube and acting Agriculture Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri reportedly signed the agreement at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State House offices in Harare.

Then, last week, the Zimbabwe Government went further in recolonizing their own people by announcing that Europeans who received stolen lands, during colonization, could now apply to get said lands back--which were stolen by white people from Africans. This now means white Europeans of mostly Dutch, British, and German descent can now get back the lands they stole through murder and genocide.

This is the zaniness of the Zimbabwe government in 2020.

When will Africans finally be free of these weak-willed misleaders who always sacrifice the wellbeing of our people for their individualistic interests?

European nations, by and large, have become wealthy because of their economic exploitation of Africa—and have caused our underdevelopment, as Dr. Walter Rodney argued in his classic book "How Europe Underdeveloped Africa." But here we have African leaders deciding to continue that underdevelopment now in the twentieth year of the 21 Century.

Europeans should be repaying Africans for all of the loot they have stolen—and all the lives they have taken.

Land is power. African lands—and labor—have enriched Johnny-come-lately Western "civilizations." Because of African economic underdevelopment, we see Africans fleeing to Europe from Africa: the main breadbasket and wealth making center that fed and enriched Europe out of her cold caves and "Dark Ages."

Ironically, many of our African brothers and sisters are now trying to escape to the very countries that have been sucking wealth from the African soil. Unfortunately, some are currently being captured by the racist warlords in Libya—and are now caught up in their web. Many are being sold in the Libyan slave markets of 2020.

These Libyan rebels are now threatening West African nations like Mali. These particular Libyan invaders, whose ancestors came into North Africa in the Seventh Century, are also slowly but surely encroaching on other African lands and territory.

If we aren't careful ruthless Europeans and Arab racists, will eventually push Africans off the continent.

In the post-George Floyd world, European nations should be pressured now to pay African nations and peoples Reparations for the last 500 years of economic exploitation. Those Arabs who exploited Africans owe our people as well.

But here, in 2020, we have African "leaders" in Zimbabwe signing on to continue the oppression of our people.

Source - blackstarnews.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Gideon Gono explains why he has lost weight

6 mins ago | 5 Views

'Ramaphosa can't end Zimbabwe crisis with stakeholders at cross purpose' - worst of all, lack vision

52 mins ago | 113 Views

'As we move forward, let's transform our work ethics' argue Chiwenga - until end vote rigging culture, going nowhere

54 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa told to pick ministers outside Parly

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Masiyiwa invited to speak at New Economy global Forum

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Nurses hit back at Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 667 Views

Gomba fraud case further remanded

1 hr ago | 103 Views

ANC determined to dump camaraderie approach and reprimand Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 394 Views

WATCH: Kezi man axes wife to death

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Fuel shortages cripple police operations

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe army loses $2,7m in botched travel service deal

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Police launch blitz on unregistered vehicles

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week

1 hr ago | 533 Views

Zanu-PF wants to be given more time

1 hr ago | 252 Views

'Economic meltdown stalls housing, roads projects'

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Beitbridge Border Post, the epicentre of graft

1 hr ago | 425 Views

War vets face eviction

1 hr ago | 582 Views

Parly whipping system stifles robust debate

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Hadebe shows off in Pogba's shirt

1 hr ago | 310 Views

EFF's Ndlozi tells 'racisms apologists' Madonsela to go to hell

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwean songstress bemoans impact of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

2 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Court savages Harare businessman

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

New Harare Mayor decries archaic billing system

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Stands fraudster denied bail

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mwonzora, Mafume clash over legitimacy of 2017 MDC Alliance agreement

3 hrs ago | 1823 Views

ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

3 hrs ago | 1704 Views

ANC delegation to raise complaints over influx of Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Malawi businessman kills pregnant Zimbabwean lover

3 hrs ago | 863 Views

Chamisa's expelled MPs ask for Judge's recuse in appeal

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

46 people arrested for unlawful gathering

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

2 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in crucial crisis talks

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

25 MPs test positive for Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

200 000 enter formal job market

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Africa Factbook

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Nurses call off strike

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zambia President Edgar Lungu's Prophet survives gun attack

10 hrs ago | 3446 Views

Bulawayo tycoon unveils funding for entrepreneurs in SADC

11 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Mutsvangwa bank account saga: Fresh details emerge

11 hrs ago | 8346 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga on restructuring the ministry of health

12 hrs ago | 923 Views

Soldiers rob pedestrian at gunpoint

12 hrs ago | 3814 Views

Deputy Minister Matemadanda visits the Injured Soldiers in Hospital

13 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Zimbabwe opens up international airports on 1 October

13 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Joshua Nkomo is remembered in diverse forms fairly and unfairly

14 hrs ago | 694 Views

ZANU PF bars ANC delegation from meeting MDC

14 hrs ago | 3843 Views

All eyes on Ramaphosa delegation's trip

14 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Zimdollar appreciates 0.75% to against the real US dollar

14 hrs ago | 1727 Views

How to stay cybersafe when working from home amid coronavirus pandemic

15 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days