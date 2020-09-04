Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF wants to be given more time

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF has pleaded with the electorate to give it more time to resolve the country's economic mess, saying the 40 years the party has been in power was not long enough for an economic turnaround.

The call was made at the weekend by acting party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa at a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Mashonaland East.

"Development is not a day's thing, it's not a month's thing, it's not a year's thing, but it is a journey to be travelled for many years so that we reach our destination. But for us to get there, like what professor (Finance minister Mthuli) Ncube said, we need to have targets and agree on a roadmap to be used," Chinamasa said.

The southern African country is currently experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade characterised by hyperinflation and liquidity challenges which have spawned shortages of food and other essential imports.

The new dispensation has also been choked by high-level corruption at a time ordinary citizens are living below the poverty datum line.

"I hear a lot of people mocking the government saying we are behind China and America in terms of development. Do you know that China came from 6 000 years of uninterrupted civilisation? In Europe, wars were fought, their development is not recent, it came after hundreds of years. And now someone says what we have done in 40 years cannot be compared with what was achieved in Europe, how do you want it to be done? You need to know that development is not instant. Our President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is moving towards vision 20307 he add-ed. The Zanu PF government has been accused of running down the economy, which was once a jewel of Africa, through weak policies and corruption, but the regime blames economic sanctions, the opposition and natural disasters for derailing its programmes.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Gideon Gono explains why he has lost weight

27 mins ago | 150 Views

'Ramaphosa can't end Zimbabwe crisis with stakeholders at cross purpose' - worst of all, lack vision

1 hr ago | 186 Views

'As we move forward, let's transform our work ethics' argue Chiwenga - until end vote rigging culture, going nowhere

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa told to pick ministers outside Parly

1 hr ago | 706 Views

Masiyiwa invited to speak at New Economy global Forum

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Nurses hit back at Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 1082 Views

Gomba fraud case further remanded

1 hr ago | 160 Views

ANC determined to dump camaraderie approach and reprimand Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 604 Views

WATCH: Kezi man axes wife to death

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Fuel shortages cripple police operations

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe army loses $2,7m in botched travel service deal

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Police launch blitz on unregistered vehicles

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week

1 hr ago | 722 Views

'Economic meltdown stalls housing, roads projects'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Beitbridge Border Post, the epicentre of graft

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

War vets face eviction

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Parly whipping system stifles robust debate

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Hadebe shows off in Pogba's shirt

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwe's recolonization complete with Mnangagwa land giveaway to Europeans

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

EFF's Ndlozi tells 'racisms apologists' Madonsela to go to hell

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabwean songstress bemoans impact of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

3 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Court savages Harare businessman

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

New Harare Mayor decries archaic billing system

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Stands fraudster denied bail

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mwonzora, Mafume clash over legitimacy of 2017 MDC Alliance agreement

3 hrs ago | 1920 Views

ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

3 hrs ago | 1760 Views

ANC delegation to raise complaints over influx of Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Malawi businessman kills pregnant Zimbabwean lover

3 hrs ago | 896 Views

Chamisa's expelled MPs ask for Judge's recuse in appeal

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

46 people arrested for unlawful gathering

4 hrs ago | 666 Views

2 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in crucial crisis talks

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

25 MPs test positive for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

200 000 enter formal job market

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Africa Factbook

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Nurses call off strike

4 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zambia President Edgar Lungu's Prophet survives gun attack

10 hrs ago | 3486 Views

Bulawayo tycoon unveils funding for entrepreneurs in SADC

11 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Mutsvangwa bank account saga: Fresh details emerge

11 hrs ago | 8550 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga on restructuring the ministry of health

12 hrs ago | 927 Views

Soldiers rob pedestrian at gunpoint

12 hrs ago | 3876 Views

Deputy Minister Matemadanda visits the Injured Soldiers in Hospital

14 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zimbabwe opens up international airports on 1 October

14 hrs ago | 3674 Views

Joshua Nkomo is remembered in diverse forms fairly and unfairly

14 hrs ago | 703 Views

ZANU PF bars ANC delegation from meeting MDC

14 hrs ago | 3874 Views

All eyes on Ramaphosa delegation's trip

15 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Zimdollar appreciates 0.75% to against the real US dollar

15 hrs ago | 1740 Views

How to stay cybersafe when working from home amid coronavirus pandemic

15 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days