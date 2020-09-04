Latest News Editor's Choice


Police launch blitz on unregistered vehicles

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE have begun impounding vehicles without permanent registration plates in a development that brings to an end a moratorium that had been instituted after the Central Vehicle Registration (CVR) had run out of metal plates.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation to impound the vehicles would start with immediate effect.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that checks with Central Vehicle Registry have revealed that they have some stocks of permanent vehicle registration plates," he said.

"In this regard, all vehicle owners who are displaying temporary plates for 2019 and backwards are implored to visit CVR offices and acquire permanent plates with immediate effect. Any vehicles seen on the roads without displaying number plates will therefore be impounded by police officers at road-blocks and checkpoints."

The development will see the emergence of traffic logjams at roadblocks along highways as the CVR is unlikely to meet demand from motorists who have been battling to acquire the plates due to forex shortages. However, Nyathi said the decision to impound the vehicles was crucial in maintaining law and order.

"Motorists are urged to be exemplary on the roads and ensure they drive vehicles which are legally registered for the effective maintenance of law and order in the country. The CVR has advised the police that permanent plates cost US$80," he said.


Source - newsday

