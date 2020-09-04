Gomba fraud case further remanded

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Harare mayor Herbert Gomba, who faces a land-related fraud charge, yesterday had his case further remanded to October 7 to allow for finalisation of the investigations.Gomba was arrested last month for altering an approved layout plan belonging to Youth in Business Housing Trust.Allegations are that sometime last year, Gomba and accomplices, who are yet to be arrested, connived and altered an approved layout plan belonging to Youth in Business Housing Trust.The accused allegedly then converted the State land to council land and allocated it to Taringana Housing Scheme.The State further alleged that Gomba, in his capacity as ceremonial mayor, originated a memorandum dated February 18, 2020, saying that the plan for Taringana Housing Scheme had been approved.It is alleged that the letter was misleading and inaccurate since the same plan had been issued and approved by the Local Government and Public Works ministry for use by the Youth in Business Housing Trust.The land in question had been set aside by the town clerk, but Gomba allegedly disregarded that decision.The State alleges that Gomba acted outside his powers as a ceremonial mayor.The Environmental Management Agency inspected the piece of land and noted that 40% of it was wetland and recommended that that part be left out, but Gomba acted against the advice.